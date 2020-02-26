Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
ACCURATE HEAD COUNT: A House Appropriations subcommittee signed off on HF 2064, a plan to put $1 million into the Department of Management’s county census fund to help promote participation in the 2020 census.
Representatives of schools, counties and cities told legislators about the importance of getting an accurate head count of Iowans because federal funding for a host of programs is based on population. It’s also important to have a complete census for the purposes of redrawing lines of congressional and legislative districts as well as in those cases that local governments base representation on population.
Although the cost of the census is largely borne by the federal government, promoting participation in the census is important, Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said.
“Some years we struggle with an undercount, especially in brown and black areas,” she said.
It’s also the case in college communities, where some students might think they are being counted where their parents live instead of where they are residing, Mascher said.
CHILD CARE: A bill offering a tax credit to Iowa businesses that provide employees with child care resources was approved by an Iowa House Ways and Means subcommittee.
HF 2083 would allow businesses to claim a 25 percent tax credit up to $150,000 a year on spending for child care. The benefits could include building or rehabilitating an existing structure as a child care center for employee use, leasing a child care center, or paying the annual operating expenses of the child care center, including training for the employees of the center, according to Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, the bill’s sponsor. It would couple Iowa’s tax credit with the federal tax credit.
Child care — or the lack of — has “come organically from our members who have identified it as a major issue,” said Dustin Miller, lobbyist for the Iowa Chamber Alliance.
Legislators have recognized the lack of child care as an impediment to growing Iowa’s workforce. Bossman said the tax credit will help increase participation by employers to achieve capacity.
HF 2083 now goes to the full Ways and Means Committee.
BLACKOUT: Iowa’s love affair with blackout license plates continues to grow — so much so that a report prepared by the Iowa Department of Transportation was out of date before it was presented to legislators Tuesday.
According to the department’s handout for members of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee, 107,000 of the plates that feature white letters and numbers on a black background had been sold since July 1, 2019. That generated $4.6 million in revenue for the Road Use Tax Fund, which is used for construction, maintenance and supervision of highways.
New DOT Director Scott Marler had to update the report because another 8,000 plates had been sold since it was prepared. That generated another $300,000, he said.
The standard blackout plates cost $35. For another $25, the plates can be personalized.
NO MICROCHIPS: On a unanimous vote, the Iowa House approved a ban on employers requiring the insertion of microchips into employees.
HF 2361 also would prohibit employers from providing incentives for employees to allow microchips being injected into their bodies, Rep. Stan Gustafson, R-Cumming, told colleagues. An employee may voluntarily agree to the implantation.
Backers of implanting microchips told lawmakers it’s about convenience and security in allowing employees to use the microchip in their hands to enter work spaces or as a way to keep workers out of restricted areas. Opponents worried the chips could be used to track employees when they’re not at work.
Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, supported the bill because it “affirms the important concept of body autonomy and the belief that people should have freedom to make their own decisions about their own bodies.”
The bill now goes to the Senate.
AGE HAS ITS ADVANTAGES: The House unanimously approved legislation to make life better for older Iowans.
First, it approved HF 2360, which raises the age at which Iowans have to renew their driver’s licenses every two years from age 72 to 78. Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny, said Department of Transportation data shows that 72-year-olds are safe drivers.
Then the House approved HF 2369 to establish a lifetime trout fishing license for Iowans 65 and older.
DNR DIRECTOR CONFIRMED: Kayla Lyon was confirmed by the Iowa Senate as director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Lyon, the first woman to serve as Iowa DNR director, was appointed June 26 by Gov. Kim Reynolds. She replaces Bruce Trautman, who had served as acting director since May 2018.
Previously, Lyon served as Reynolds’ legislative liaison and lead policy adviser on agriculture and natural resources.
Lyon was confirmed by a 43-7 vote — she needed 34 votes to earn the required two-thirds support in the Senate — despite some concerns raised by Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids. Hogg voted to confirm Lyon despite his reservations.
“We’re not doing enough on water (quality),” Hogg said. “But that is a policy disagreement and I don’t assign that policy to Kayla Lyon. I assign that to Gov. Reynolds. … I do think (Lyon) will have to continue to demonstrate to Iowans that she’s not just there to do the governor’s political bidding.”
Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone, said he believes Lyon, who grew up on a farm in northeast Iowa, knows “how farms and conservation can coexist.”
MEDICAL TORT LIMITS: On a mostly party-line vote with most Republicans supporting and all Democrats opposing, the Senate approved a $750,000 cap on non-economic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits.
Republicans said the cap is needed to protect physicians and make Iowa more attractive for physicians to work here.
Democrats opposed the proposal over concerns of limiting the amount of money Iowans can receive in medical malpractice lawsuits, especially in cases of severe, life-altering injuries or death. During debate, they relayed stories of Iowans who suffered those types of severe injuries and were awarded damages used to help them live productive lives.
Senate File 2338 passed, 30-20, and now is eligible for consideration in the House.