Cannonball Day in Mason City postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joining the ranks of many other summer activities in North Iowa, Cannonball Day is being pushed back to later this summer, Aug. 29.

The annual Cannonball Day event, started by the Friends of the 457 more than a decade ago, highlights the Minneapolis & St. Louis steam locomotive in Mason City's East Park.

The Friends of the 457 started Cannonball Day to fund the restoration and preservation of the M&StL 457, a 1912 steam engine better known as the Rotary Cannonball. The Friends' mission for Cannonball Day is to provide a day promoting healthy living and lifestyles for kids.

The Lion/Kiwanis Cannonball chicken BBQ is also postponed to that date. The Rotary Cannonball will not open until Aug. 1.

For more information about Cannonball Day and The Friends of the 457, visit www.friendsofthe457.org.

the Lion/Kiwanis Cannonball chicken BBQ is postponed to that date too

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0