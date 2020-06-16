Cannonball Day in Mason City canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no Cannonball Day this year.

After being pushed back from June 27 to Aug. 29, to account for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Dennis Wilson announced late Monday afternoon that the yearly event would need to be nixed "due to the uncertainty of the next couple months and the unavailability of some vendors."

The annual Cannonball Day event, started by the Friends of the 457 more than a decade ago, highlights the Minneapolis & St. Louis steam locomotive in Mason City's East Park.