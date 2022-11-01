Candidate profile: Whitney Mixdorf

Democrat Wendy Mixdorf is challenging Republican Waylon Brown in Iowa Senate District 30. Brown currently represents Senate District 26 but is running in Senate District 30 due to redistricting.

This is her first run in the district. She lives in Clear Lake.

1. What made you decide to run?

As a busy mom I found myself wishing our state lawmakers would stop focusing on culture war issues and start working on real solutions to improve the lives of working families like mine. I am running for the future of not only my three children, but for families across Iowa. Like many others, I became frustrated with the extreme polarization of politics. Somewhere along the line, we have forgotten what it means to be a true public servant. Our goals should never include harming others with our words or actions. We shouldn’t be passing laws that will exclude our fellow humans from living life with the same rights we expect for ourselves, and we shouldn’t be okay with making others suffer so that we ourselves can get ahead.

It is difficult for me to sit back and watch hardworking people continuously fight a system stacked against the working and middle classes. The opportunity to have a decent life shouldn’t only be available for the already wealthy or big campaign donors. It’s time for someone to jump in to work toward improving the lives of families making $250,000 or less per year! I have a deep passion for helping others however I can, which is exactly what led me to become involved in activism and politics in the first place.

2. Proudest professional accomplishment?

My husband and I own and operate South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake, which we opened in 2017. When the pandemic hit, things got pretty tough for small businesses and restaurants in particular. I had to buckle down and get very creative on how we could change our business to survive the shutdowns and the mitigation measures we needed to put in place to be able to eventually reopen. Through trial and error, I took the majority of our business online and created an extensive online ordering system. It took a lot of hard work, but I am incredibly proud that our business not only survived, but actually grew during the pandemic. I also used these new skills to help other local restaurants update their systems to survive as well.

In addition to my three children, work, activism roles, and campaigning, I am also finishing up my degree at Waldorf University. I returned to school at the age of 34 to prove to my daughters that we can achieve anything with hard work and determination. I’m very proud that I have maintained a 3.9 GPA and will finish my degree in leadership communication in January.

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

My top two priorities for 2023 will be to save our public education system and defend women’s rights.

The private school vouchers will only serve to defund public schools. They are billed as “scholarships” for underserved children, but in reality, they won’t help the children who need it most. The 10,000 kids that will be eligible for these vouchers are either below a certain poverty line or have special learning needs (with individual education plans or IEPs). There is a large problem with this: Many of the most underserved counties in Iowa don’t have a private school, and private schools do not have to accept or provide services to children with IEPs.

North Iowa is filled with rural communities, and each of these small towns relies on their school not only to educate their children but to provide jobs, safety, and activities for its citizens. We have seen what happens when schools are forced to close or consolidate – small towns dry up and disappear. People lose their jobs, families leave town to live closer to their new school, and businesses close their doors for good. I want to fund our public schools, save our small communities, and protect our rural way of life.

On women’s rights, I am a mom of three by choice, and a mom of three for choice. I will never vote for any person/policy that says my daughters are second-class citizens. Women deserve every right to bodily autonomy as men do, and removing that right absolutely makes us second-class citizens. Abortion is something I believe most of us would like to prevent, but we do that by guaranteeing access to health care and contraceptives, and by ensuring our young adults receive a quality education on their sexual and reproductive health -- not by taking away the right to decide our own health care.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

I am the only pro-education and pro-freedom candidate in this race. We already know that Waylon Brown has voted yes to the private school voucher bill. He also voted against several of our schools right here in District 30 so they wouldn’t receive even one dollar in additional funding for this year, including Clear Lake, Mason City, St. Ansgar, and RRMR. Our schools are cutting teachers and programs because they are being underfunded by the Iowa Legislature, and our kids deserve better.

My opponent also voted in favor of the extreme abortion ban. Depending on who wins races like ours, Iowa 100% will ban almost all abortions at six weeks. That is before most women even know they are pregnant. It will also be one of the most extreme abortion laws in the country. While there are some exceptions in the bill for rape, incest, or the health of the mother, the criteria for these exceptions are inadequate and invasive. I believe that we should all be able to make our own choice in regards to our health care, and abortion is health care. These are private decisions that should be made between a woman, her doctor, and whichever higher power she believes in. Politicians and the religious beliefs of others have no place in any of our doctors' offices. We cannot allow our freedoms to be taken away one by one.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

I want Iowa to be for everyone; a state filled with opportunities, a top-rated public education system, bustling small-businesses, thriving Main Streets, and neighbors willing to jump in to help each other. I hope to see an Iowa where we can all flourish. Where women have the same rights to bodily autonomy as men, where the working-class is prosperous, where everyone has affordable health care, and where our mental health needs are addressed without delay. I want to solve the child care crisis and affordable housing shortage that is holding back our local economy, legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, and invest in the communities and people of North Iowa. In short, I want Iowa to be the place where our kids will choose to raise their own families someday.

But we have to work for it, and that work has to begin now. Let’s move forward, together.