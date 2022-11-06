 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate profile: Lori Meacham Ginapp

Lori Meacham Ginapp is a Democrat running for the newly opened  seat of Cerro Gordo County Supervisor District 3.

Bio information:

•  Place of residence:  Plymouth, Iowa

•  Occupation: Drainage Clerk & Election Clerk for Auditor office Cerro Gordo County

•  Education:  Early Childhood Education & Administrative Assistance

•  Other: 5 years on school board, the last two as Vice President of the Central Springs school in Manly Iowa  

1. What made you decide to run?

I thought about becoming a supervisor and when redirecting came about I felt this would be a good time for me to do this as my children are in college now I feel this is the next step in my life and because it would be my only job I felt I would bring more time and commitment to the position. 

I feel that my 16 years spent in the auditors office has given me a useful perspective about how the county government works.

2. What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I feel my greatest accomplishment while working at the county is the relationships I have made with the citizens of Cerro Gordo county and my ability to help them with their problems 

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?   

1.continue with the county infrastructure improvements to our buildings, roads and bridges.

2. Mental Health access in our county, an issue that arose often in conversations during my campaign for office.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent? 

I have spent 16 years working with the citizens of Cerro Gordo County, I know about county government, and how to serve their needs and where to find the information to help solve their problems.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you? 

 My experience with the various departments within Cerro Gordo county will enable me to be immediately effective in the position as your supervisor. 

Candidate profile Meacham District 3

Ginapp

 Mary Loden Globe Gazette

Mary Loden covers city and county government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by emailing Mary.Loden@globegazette.com

