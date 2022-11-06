 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Candidate profile: Don O'Connor

  • 0

Don O’Connor, a Republican, is running for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor District 3.

Bio:

My name is Don O’Connor and I am a life long resident of Cerro Gordo County. I am the oldest of four kids born to Jerry and Maxine O’Connor. I was raised on a farm in east central Cerro Gordo County and attended school at Rudd Rockford Marble Rock Community School District. My brother still lives on the farmstead we grew up on and farms with his two sons yet today.

I am married to the love of my life Carol and we have two grown married children and 4 grandchildren whom we absolutely adore.

I worked for HyVee Food Stores in my very early days and started my career in the automotive business and spent 34 great years managing and operating dealerships here in North Iowa. After closing out my career there I have enjoyed working for a local community bank here in North Iowa again helping people with their financial needs.

People are also reading…

I am very active in the community and am currently volunteering my time for the following service clubs and organizations such as the River City Morning Kiwanis, Mason City Noon Rotary, Rockwell Lions, United Way of North Iowa, North Iowa Fair Association, North Iowa Builders Exchange, Mason City Chamber Ag Committee and Band Fest Committee, Mason City Housing Rehabilitation Committee, River City Rifle and Pistol Club to name a few. I serve on the boards on many of these organizations and truly enjoy giving back to the community that has been so good to me and my family.

1. What made you decide to run? (or if it’s an incumbent, why did they pursue office initially)

 My decision to run for supervisor was not based on any one issue but the opportunity to bring my skills learned over my business career to be able to serve the residents of Cerro Gordo County. I like most others, find myself less than excited about the direction our country is headed and the hardships the price of groceries, gas and everything else is having on our everyday lives.

2. Proudest professional accomplishment (or legislative accomplishment for incumbents)

 My 40-plus-year career has allowed me the opportunity to be involved with so many great non profit organizations that provide assistance and opportunities for the citizens of North Iowa. I have spent all my life working with the general public and the relationships, friendship, trust and respect that has been built over those years is the biggest reward I believe one can ask for.

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

When elected my goals are simple, we need to make Cerro Gordo County a place our children want to stay, work and raise their families in. We need to continues to provide infrastructure improvements and quality of life opportunities for our citizens, all while being good stewards of the tax payers dollars at the same time.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

I believe my business experience is the perfect fit for the role of a County Supervisor. In Iowa the role of a County Supervisor is that of a business manager and the large budget that they oversee here in Cerro Gordo County. I will be able to hit the ground running when elected and will represent all of Cerro Gordo County and will be your voice in county government, that is why my campaign material has included my cell phone for you to be able to call and talk to your elected official about an issue or concern in Cerro Gordo County.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

 I have made it clear I am not a politician and will not make this a career when elected. I got into this race to serve the citizens of our county and use the lessons I have learned as well as the skills I have obtained in my 40+ years spent in private sector business to serve everyone. I believe I have a fresh set of eyes and am not a part of the court house crowd which I believe is truly needed, so I ask for your support electing me to be your next Cerro Gordo County Supervisor in District 3.

Full disclosure: Don O'Connor is the husband of Globe Gazette graphic designer Carol O'Connor.

Candidate profile O'Connor district 3

O'Connor

Mary Loden covers city and county government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by emailing Mary.Loden@globegazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A breath of fresh air

A breath of fresh air

Doug Rozendaal has been flying airplanes for more than four decades, but when he took off from Mason City Airport on Friday it was a first for…

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News