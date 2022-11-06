Candidate profile: Don O'Connor

Don O’Connor, a Republican, is running for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor District 3.

Bio:

My name is Don O’Connor and I am a life long resident of Cerro Gordo County. I am the oldest of four kids born to Jerry and Maxine O’Connor. I was raised on a farm in east central Cerro Gordo County and attended school at Rudd Rockford Marble Rock Community School District. My brother still lives on the farmstead we grew up on and farms with his two sons yet today.

I am married to the love of my life Carol and we have two grown married children and 4 grandchildren whom we absolutely adore.

I worked for HyVee Food Stores in my very early days and started my career in the automotive business and spent 34 great years managing and operating dealerships here in North Iowa. After closing out my career there I have enjoyed working for a local community bank here in North Iowa again helping people with their financial needs.

I am very active in the community and am currently volunteering my time for the following service clubs and organizations such as the River City Morning Kiwanis, Mason City Noon Rotary, Rockwell Lions, United Way of North Iowa, North Iowa Fair Association, North Iowa Builders Exchange, Mason City Chamber Ag Committee and Band Fest Committee, Mason City Housing Rehabilitation Committee, River City Rifle and Pistol Club to name a few. I serve on the boards on many of these organizations and truly enjoy giving back to the community that has been so good to me and my family.

1. What made you decide to run? (or if it’s an incumbent, why did they pursue office initially)

My decision to run for supervisor was not based on any one issue but the opportunity to bring my skills learned over my business career to be able to serve the residents of Cerro Gordo County. I like most others, find myself less than excited about the direction our country is headed and the hardships the price of groceries, gas and everything else is having on our everyday lives.

2. Proudest professional accomplishment (or legislative accomplishment for incumbents)

My 40-plus-year career has allowed me the opportunity to be involved with so many great non profit organizations that provide assistance and opportunities for the citizens of North Iowa. I have spent all my life working with the general public and the relationships, friendship, trust and respect that has been built over those years is the biggest reward I believe one can ask for.

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

When elected my goals are simple, we need to make Cerro Gordo County a place our children want to stay, work and raise their families in. We need to continues to provide infrastructure improvements and quality of life opportunities for our citizens, all while being good stewards of the tax payers dollars at the same time.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

I believe my business experience is the perfect fit for the role of a County Supervisor. In Iowa the role of a County Supervisor is that of a business manager and the large budget that they oversee here in Cerro Gordo County. I will be able to hit the ground running when elected and will represent all of Cerro Gordo County and will be your voice in county government, that is why my campaign material has included my cell phone for you to be able to call and talk to your elected official about an issue or concern in Cerro Gordo County.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

I have made it clear I am not a politician and will not make this a career when elected. I got into this race to serve the citizens of our county and use the lessons I have learned as well as the skills I have obtained in my 40+ years spent in private sector business to serve everyone. I believe I have a fresh set of eyes and am not a part of the court house crowd which I believe is truly needed, so I ask for your support electing me to be your next Cerro Gordo County Supervisor in District 3.

Full disclosure: Don O'Connor is the husband of Globe Gazette graphic designer Carol O'Connor.