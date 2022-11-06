 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Candidate profile: Chris Watts

Chris Watts is the Republican incumbent for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor District 1. He is running against Democratic Iowa Senator Amanda Ragan

Bio information:

•  Place of residence: Mason City resident for 41 years

•  Occupation: Area Manager for Reinhart Foodservice - servicing restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, school systems

•  Education: Eagle Grove graduate. 

•  Other: Married to Pam; Sons-William & Kory, daughters-Kassie & Alyssa

1. What made you decide to run? 

I decided to run because of the condition the county was in physically. 

The roads, bridges and county maintenance facilities were in need of serious attention.

2. What is your proudest professional accomplishment? 

Working to improve the Mental Health programs and services that were being neglected. Joining Central Iowa Community Services-CICS to run this new partnership.  

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

Monitoring the Carbon Solutions pipeline situation, wind energy expansion as well as the proposed solar farm project. These 3 projects will affect the future in many different ways and need to be done RESPONSIBLY.

I would like to ensure infrastructure and building projects come to fruition, such as the fairgrounds new facility, completion of the new maintenance facility on North Illinois Avenue, completion of the Prairie Land trail and connecting it with the Mason City, Clear Lake and Wright County trails, and electrical upgrades in the county parks. 

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

I'm not much for attending the social gatherings as much as I am rolling up my sleeves and getting the job done. And I promised NOT to exceed a 3 term, [12 year] public office limit. My opponent has been in public office 20 years.

I believe and support Term Limits!

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

Because the promises I made going into the position I have kept! I put the work into the job just like I did into knocking on every door twice. And I respond to questions and concerns.

We have Cerro Gordo County in the best physical and financial shape we've been in a long time.

Mary Loden covers city and county government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by emailing Mary.Loden@globegazette.com

