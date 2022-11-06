Candidate profile: Amanda Ragan

Amanda Ragan is a Democrat running for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor District 1. She faces Republican incumbent Chris Watts.

• Place of residence: Amanda Ragan is a resident of Cerro Gordo County, who has lived, farmed, and supported the county her entire life. She currently lives in Mason City.

• Occupation: For 25 years, I served as executive director of The Community Kitchen of North Iowa and the Mason City Meals on Wheels program, and am now completing 20 years as a State Senator in the Iowa Legislature. I have always been a community activist and supporter who believes in working to improve our local communities.

• Education: I am a graduate of Rockwell-Swaledale High School, North Iowa Area Community College, and Buena Vista University.

Married to my husband, Jim, I have two children and four grandchildren. I am also a member of VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, Trinity Lutheran Church and Mason City Sunrise Rotary.

In the Iowa Senate, I served on several key committees including Appropriations, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Health and Human Services. I have also served on the state’s Healthy & Well Kids in Iowa (HAWK-I) board of directors. Currently, I serve on the Committee on Aging, Council of Human Services, Juvenile Justice Reorganization Committee and Health Policy Oversight Committee.

1. What made you decide to run?

While serving in the Iowa Senate I worked with many local supervisors and developed a greater understanding of the issues affecting our people. As a lifelong resident of Cerro Gordo County, I’m concerned about the future challenges facing us when federal and state funding streams change. I decided my expertise gained throughout my life would allow me to provide valuable input into the decision-making process of our county government. As a tested problem solver, I chose to be part of the solutions by serving as your county supervisor.

2. What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

One of my most notable successes was working to forge bi-partisan legislation which expanded Medicaid healthcare programs to more than 150,000 Iowans. Known as the Iowa Health and Wellness Plan, it provides comprehensive health benefits at low or no cost to people without insurance and is 90% funded by the Federal Government. Iowa health care providers are now reimbursed for doctor visits, prescription drugs, dental care, preventive health services, hospitalizations, and emergency care. From 2013 to 2019 the number of uninsured Iowans dropped 46%. The plan saved Cerro Gordo County funds we did not have to spend for mental health care. Additionally, the funding burden of charity care was reduced for Iowa hospitals and other care providers which saved Iowans money on the cost of their health insurance premiums.

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

My top priority is to allocate taxpayer dollars wisely and with maximum return on our investments. I want to make sure county government runs effectively and efficiently, while being responsive to county needs. We have excellent departments and staff and they should be encouraged to do good things in support of our county residents.

Secondly, the investment in mental health services is an important and ongoing issue. The core services, including children’s mental health and crisis services required by the state legislature, are an important part of access to quality health care. I have worked closely on these issues at the state level while serving as your State Senator. I believe this experience and background will be important as this program goes forward in our county.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

While serving 20 years as your State Senator, I gained understanding and insight into the complex relationships between our state and county governments. I believe my extensive knowledge of the state financial resources and my working relationship built over years with state agencies will be a great advantage to Cerro Gordo County. Additionally, I have more than 30 years of community involvement throughout Cerro Gordo County. My local commitment to service has given me a deeper understanding of the problems facing our citizens, which I will use to promote reasonable, common sense solutions to problems we face now and in the future.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

Voters can trust what I say to be accurate and truthful. After years of fighting to promote public good and progress, they know me. They know I am a hard worker and I will always strive diligently on their behalf to solve the issues confronting us. Voters know they can trust my leadership to arrive at the best decisions possible. They also know I have the experience and background to face present and future problems with bi-partisan solutions which will always promote the general welfare of our county. Finally, people have faith in knowing I always do my level best to help make my constituents’ lives better. I have never retreated from working to make Cerro Gordo County a great place to live, work, and raise a family.