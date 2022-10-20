CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: 2024 presidential prospect Nikki Haley headed back to Iowa

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential prospect, is headed back to Iowa next week to campaign on behalf of elected Republican women in the state.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., will appear at rallies in Davenport and Cedar Rapids on Tuesday with Republican women seeking re-election in the Nov. 8 general election, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

“Iowa grows strong women, and Gov. Reynolds, (Iowa U.S.) Sen. (Joni) Ernst, and Reps. Miller-Meeks and Hinson prove just that,” Haley said in a statement. “Whether it be in Des Moines or Washington, these ladies aren’t afraid to put up a fight against (President) Joe Biden’s reckless agenda.”

Haley has been a regular presence in the state over the last two years, campaigning for Republicans up and down the ballot.

Reynolds faces Democrat Deidre DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines.

Hinson is running in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District against Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha. Miller-Meeks is running in Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, and faces an election challenge from Democrat Christina Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and state representative from Iowa City.

DEJEAR RELEASES NEW AD: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear released her second TV ad on Thursday.

A campaign spokeswoman said the ad will air in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids TV markets. It was posted on social media Thursday.

In the ad, DeJear states “I couldn’t be more different from Kim Reynolds.”

“Are you sick of politics? Enough to surprise the so-called experts?” DeJear says. “Show them Iowa doesn’t want a governor who lets states outlaw abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, or take millions from public schools and give it to private schools.”

Reynolds has petitioned to lift an injunction on the state’s fetal heartbeat law, which would ban abortions after about six weeks, with limited exceptions for medical emergencies, including threats to the mother's life, rape, incest, and fetal abnormality.

Reynolds has also pushed a proposal to provide taxpayer-funded scholarships to families to seek education at a private school.

DeJear goes on to say she’ll work across the aisle with people from both major political parties to create jobs, invest in public schools, “and stop the radical nonsense,” alluding to Reynolds’ push to restrict abortion access in the state.

GRASSLEY ANNOUNCES COALITION OF WOMEN SUPPORTING HIS CAMPAIGN: Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley announced a coalition of women from Iowa’s 99 counties supporting his re-election, adding to coalitions of farmers and veterans he has announced in recent months.

The campaign also recently released a video titled “Grassley Works for Women.”

Grassley is challenged for re-election by Democrat Mike Franken, a former U.S. Navy admiral. Franken has accused Grassley of harming women with his votes over his career, including support for federal abortion limitations.

Grassley’s campaign, in turn, has accused Franken of disrespecting women and highlighted an allegation from a former staffer that he kissed her without her consent. Franken denies the incident.