By the numbers: Election Day results reported across North Iowa

North Iowa saw a number of local and state political contests settled Tuesday night.
Rep. Sharon Steckman has secured her eighth term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She will represent House District 59 when the Legislature convenes in January.
"I'm glad that the people of North Iowa still have the confidence in me," said Steckman.
Democrat Steckman won 6,236 votes, or 53% of the 11,917 ballots cast in the race, to Republican Doug Campbell's 5,586 votes, or 47%. There were five write-in votes.
Previously serving District 53, the census-driven realignment of Iowa's political maps will now have Steckman serving District 59, which includes the eastern portion of Cerro Gordo County and Mason City.
Incumbent Republican Waylon Brown defeated challenger Whitney Mixdorf, a Democrat from Clear Lake in the new 30th Senate District consisting of Cerro Gordo, Mitchell, Worth and northwest Floyd counties.
Brown, a small businessman and farmer from St. Ansgar, will begin his second term in the Senate next year after taking more than 60% of the vote. The unofficial final tally was 15,283 to 10,800.
Brown was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday night.
From county supervisor to state senate seats, here is a look at the area numbers:
Iowa State Senate
District 29
(R) Sandy Salmon - 2,871
(D) Jenn Wolff - 1,698
District 30
(R) Waylon Brown - 15,283
(D) Whitney Mixdorf - 10,080
Iowa House of Representatives
District 9
(R) Henry Stone - 2,776
(D) Joseph Tillman - 1,600
District 56
(R) Mark Thompson - 9,309
(L) Charles Aldrich - 1,986
District 58
(R) Charley Thompson - 7,365
(D) Dené Lundberg - 5,086
District 59
(D) Sharon Steckman - 6,326
(R) Doug Campbell - 5,586
Cerro Gordo County
Supervisor District 1
(R) Chris Watts - 2,914
(D) Amanda Ragan - 2,903
Supervisor District 3
(D) Lori Meacham Ginapp - 2,280
(R) Don O'Connor - 2,275
Treasurer
(R) Nikki Fessler - 9,566
(D) Peggy Meany - 7,042
Floyd County
Supervisor District 1
(D) Mark Kuhn - 875
(R) Julius Bryant - 708
Supervisor District 2
(R) Dennis Keifer - 940
(D) Josh Mack - 779
Supervisor District 3
(R) Jeff Hawbaker - 875
(D) James Lundberg - 716
Hancock County
Supervisor At Large
(R) Gary Rayhons - 3,268
(R) Florence Sis Greimann - 3,092
Mitchell County
Supervisor District 1
(D) Todd Frein - 493
(R) Dave Stauffer - 401
Supervisor District 2
(R) Sydney Hartogh - 414
(N/A) Russel Goodale - 238
Treasurer
(D) Shannon D. Paulus - 2,743
(R) Karen Hahn-Brown - 1,476
Worth County
Supervisors District 1
(D) Aaron Stone - 526
(R) Dan Gordon - 513
This story has been updated with additional results.
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.