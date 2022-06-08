By the numbers: Cerro Gordo's, state and federal primary results

Polls around the area closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with county spots up for grabs, and state and federal candidate primaries up for decision as well.
Totals for contested races:
County Supervisor District 1
REPUBLICAN
Tim Latham; 347
Chris Watts; 694
County Supervisor District 2
REPUBLICAN
Casey M. Callanan; 910
Kelly McLaughlin County; 445
Supervisor District 3
REPUBLICAN
Don O’Connor; 408
Travis D. Pike; 276
DEMOCRAT
Paul D. Adams; 305
Lori Meacham Ginapp; 346
County Treasurer
DEMOCRAT
Peggy Meany; 1,185
Jacob Schweitzer; 662
U.S. Senator - Statewide numbers
REPUBLICAN
Jim Carlin; 51,755
Chuck Grassley; 143,289
DEMOCRAT
Abby Finkenauer; 62,498
Michael Franken; 86,372
Glenn Hurst; 7,562
Secretary of State - Statewide numbers
DEMOCRAT
Joel Miller; 97,883
Eric Van Lancker; 38,598
Auditor of State - Statewide numbers
REPUBLICAN
Todd Halbur; 83,776
Mary Ann Hanusa; 79,847
State Representative District 60 - District numbers
REPUBLICAN
Jane Bloomingdale; 1,592
Deb Hild; 1,335
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette