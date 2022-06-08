 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
By the numbers: Cerro Gordo's, state and federal primary results

  • Updated
  • 0
6-7 Primary Election Sign

A "Vote Here" sign is seen outside the Trinity Lutheran Church polling place on Tuesday.

 Abby Koch

Polls around the area closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with county spots up for grabs, and state and federal candidate primaries up for decision as well. 

Totals for contested races:

County Supervisor District 1

REPUBLICAN

Tim Latham; 347

Chris Watts; 694

County Supervisor District 2

REPUBLICAN

Casey M. Callanan; 910

Kelly McLaughlin County; 445

Supervisor District 3

REPUBLICAN

Don O’Connor; 408 

Travis D. Pike; 276

DEMOCRAT

Paul D. Adams; 305

Lori Meacham Ginapp; 346

County Treasurer

DEMOCRAT

Peggy Meany; 1,185

Jacob Schweitzer; 662

U.S. Senator - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN

Jim Carlin; 51,755

Chuck Grassley; 143,289

DEMOCRAT

Abby Finkenauer; 62,498

Michael Franken; 86,372

Glenn Hurst; 7,562

Secretary of State - Statewide numbers

DEMOCRAT

Joel Miller; 97,883

Eric Van Lancker; 38,598

Auditor of State - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN 

Todd Halbur; 83,776

Mary Ann Hanusa; 79,847

State Representative District 60 - District numbers

REPUBLICAN 

Jane Bloomingdale; 1,592

Deb Hild; 1,335

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

