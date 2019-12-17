{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Mason City - 3

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg sits down for an interview with the press following his campaign event in Mason City on Sunday, Nov. 3.

 LISA GROUETTE lisa.grouette@globegazette.com

A $10 billion investment in federal capital to establish a fund for under-represented entrepreneurs is a key element of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plan for investing in America’s Latino community.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor also proposed fighting evictions and predatory housing finance practices, which his campaign said disproportionately affects Latinos. Buttigieg also proposed a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., and the establishment of a national museum of the American Latino.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“The Latino community is an integral force in pushing our nation toward achieving inclusive, progressive ideals. In so many ways, members of the Latino community uphold and embody the values that make us American,” Buttigieg said in a statement.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments