A $10 billion investment in federal capital to establish a fund for under-represented entrepreneurs is a key element of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plan for investing in America’s Latino community.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor also proposed fighting evictions and predatory housing finance practices, which his campaign said disproportionately affects Latinos. Buttigieg also proposed a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., and the establishment of a national museum of the American Latino.
“The Latino community is an integral force in pushing our nation toward achieving inclusive, progressive ideals. In so many ways, members of the Latino community uphold and embody the values that make us American,” Buttigieg said in a statement.
