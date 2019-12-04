A new National Health Equity Strategy Task Force is a primary component of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plan to address tackle systemic health disparities in communities across the country, his campaign said.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign said the goal is to “ensure that a person’s race, gender, or where they live do not dictate their health and well-being.”
Buttgieg also proposed investing in Health Equity Zones, training health care workers to combat racism and bias when treating patients, and investing in programs designed to diversify the health care workforce.
“I’m determined to usher in a new era for health in America, one that recognizes that our policies must target systemic disparities in our health system,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “One that understands what happens in our lives outside the clinic is equally as important to our health and well-being than what happens in a hospital or doctor’s office. And one that makes achieving health equity — where everyone has a fair opportunity to be as healthy as they can be — a national imperative.”
