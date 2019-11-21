Positive press for Pete Buttigieg and increased scrutiny of Elizabeth Warren have produced a new leader among likely Iowa caucusgoers 11 weeks ahead of the Iowa presidential caucuses.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., is now the leader in a new Iowa State University/Civiqs poll released Wednesday, with 26 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers saying he’s their first choice for the presidential nomination.
Warren, the U.S. senator from Massachusetts, dropped to second place, basically tied with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 18 percent.
Former Vice President Joe Biden held steady at 12 percent, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is fifth with 5 percent.
“The growth in Warren last month ... the shift to Buttigieg, and the ways (caucusgoers) are transitioning from one candidate to another, makes it look like there is a group of Iowans who are a little unsure,” said ISU political science Professor Dave Peterson, who organizes the poll. “They are thinking about who they want, and they seem to be going with whoever seems to be getting the most positive press.
“This has been a really good month for the Buttigieg campaign,” Peterson added. He “is clearly in the lead in Iowa.”
However, Peterson warned that if Buttigieg, as he rises in the polls, attracts more scrutiny, “his lead might prove to be temporary as well.”
Massachusetts Sen. Warren, on the other hand, has seen her support drop by nearly 10 percent since mid-October, according to the poll of 614 likely Democratic caucusgoers conducted Nov. 15-19.
The percentage of those who do not want her to be their nominee increased 5 percent. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
“A little over 60 percent of the people who supported Warren in October still support her now,” Peterson said. The ISU/Civiqs poll interviews some people every month, “So we know not just where the levels of support are, but where people are changing their minds.”
“The shift shows Buttigieg is not only drawing from the middle, he’s drawing actively from Warren supporters,” he said.
Asked about their second choices, 22 percent of the respondents named Warren and 17 percent said Buttigieg.
The result showed that likely caucusgoers have defined a top tier and are showing little interest in the rest of the field.
The gap between Biden at 12 percent and Klobuchar at 5 is wider than the gap between her and Wayne Messam, Joe Sestak, John Delaney and newcomer Deval Patrick, all at 0.
Former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg, who just entered the face, fared slightly better, getting the support of 1 percent of the sample. On the flip side, more voters say they don’t want Bloomberg as their nominee than support him.
The results of the ISU poll mirror those of the Iowa Poll, released Saturday night, that showed Buttigieg in first place, with support from 25 percent of likely caucusgoers.
KCMR Radio celebrates 40th anniversary Christmas Concert
KCMR Radio's 40th anniversary Christmas Concert is 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the NIACC Auditorium.
The concert will showcase Iowa musicians performing Christmas songs with "Classic Christmas" theme.
Performers include: Toni Timmer and the Iowa Andrew Sisters, New Horizons Band, Covenant Quartet, Unforgettable Ruth Lapointe, Juni West & Betsy Kirby Duo, Nonsemble, David Skattebo, Tarnished Brass and Nordkor Children's Choir.
Early bird tickets are $10 and VIP seating is $40. Tickets can be found on KCMR's website, KCMRFM.com.
Lady Luck coming to Garner Performing Arts Center
After years performing on Broadway, London's West End, Hollywood and the Las Vegas Strip, the powerhouse vocalists of Lady Luck: Nicole Kaplan, Rachel Tyler and Heidi Webster are coming to Garner.
Broadway Voices -- Lady Luck will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road.
The singers are veterans of shows such as "Chicago," "Mama Mia," "The Little Mermaid," "Grease," "42nd Street," "Miss Saigon," "The Rocky Horror Show," "Smokey Joe's Café," "The Music Man," "Into the Woods" and "Little Shop of Horrors."
Tickets can be purchased in advance - $35 at the Garner Chamber of Commerce or at the Garner Performing Arts Center.
Find your dancing shoes and an old military uniform
The Charles City VFW is sponsoring an Old Uniform Dance on Saturday.
Admission is free for anyone wearing a uniform. Refreshments will be available and music will be provided by Gene Parsons & Friends.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
Tickets for those that are not in uniform are $10/person, $15/couple.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is located at 1505 N. Grand Ave., Charles City.
Heritage Park's Holiday Tour of Lights opens Friday
Once the sun sets the lights come on Heritage Park in Forest City takes on a whole new look.
Holiday Tour of Lights is a festive drive-through holiday light show experience for the entire family to enjoy. Volunteers set up thousands of lights to display in artistic fun formations and use the existing museum buildings as well to celebrate the holiday season.
Over 5000 visitor touring the lights in 2018. Admission to see the lights is free but a goodwill donation is collected at the entrance by volunteers.
The Park is once again partnering with other non-profit local groups to organize this event. Any donations will go back into Heritage Park and to the other non-profit organizations.
The park is open every night starting Friday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 24, from 6-9 p.m.
Mason City Gun Show opens Saturday
The Mason City Gun Show will be held Saturday at the North Iowa Events Center.
The show will feature numerous tables of vendors of modern and antique weapons. All local and federal laws will be followed.
The show is sponsored by the River City Rifle & Pistol Club. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
on Nov 23rd-24th, 2019 in Mason City, IA. This Mason City gun show is held at North Iowa Events Center and hosted by River City Rifle & Pistol Club.
Percussion ensemble concert at Waldorf University
The Waldorf University Percussion Ensemble will hold a free concert from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday at Waldorf Atrium at the school, 106 South Sixth St., Forest City.
The program will include composer John Beck’s "Overture for Percussion Ensemble;" "Samba," by Mitchell Peters; "October Mountain," by American composer Alan Hovhaness; "Carol of the Bells" arranged in a Salsa style; and Mark Ford’s "Head Talk," using drum heads in ways never imagined.
Isaac Agar will be the featured dramatic bass drum soloist during "Concertino on a Well-Known Rustic Air."
The Percussion Skills class from Waldorf University will also perform.
The concert is free and open to the public. At the conclusion of the performance, there will be an “instrument petting zoo” where children can ask questions and try out percussion instruments. Adult supervision at the zoo is required.
Indoor Farmers Market slated for Saturday
Missing the warmer days of the farmers market season? Looking to stock up all your favorite fall goodies before the holidays?
Fat Hill Brewing is hosting an indoor farmers market from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors will be able to buy local veggies, meats, baked goods and more.
Co-sponsoring the event are Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, Mossycup Farms, Twisted River Farm, and Purple Ribbon Beef.
North Iowa Concert Band performs Fall Concert on Nov. 26
The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of John Klemas, will present a Fall Concert on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus.
Chuck Cooper is the band’s announcer.
Members of the North Iowa Concert Band represent communities from Iowa and southern Minnesota, including the towns of Ackley, Allison, Belmond, Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Clear Lake, Dougherty, Forest City, Garner, Greene, Hampton, Manly, Mason City, Mt. Pleasant, Osage, Rockford, Rockwell, Sheffield, Titonka, Albert Lea, Minnesota, and Dodge Center, Minnesota.
Tickets for the performance are $5 for adults and are available at the NIACC Business Office 641-422-4188. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the concert. All students will receive free admission. A reception in the Muse-Norris Conference Center will be held following the concert.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.