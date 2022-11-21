Buffalo Center man charged with felony sex abuse

A Buffalo Center man faces more than 35 years in prison if convicted of second-degree sex abuse, lascivious acts with a child and stalking.

According to court records, 36-year-old Brandon Lee Bassett is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in April.

The alleged victim reported the assault to authorities Oct. 3. The child was interviewed at the Child Protection Center in Waterloo. The charges were brought against Bassett on Nov. 14 and a warrant for his arrest was served Nov. 21.

Bassett is also accused of placing a GPS device on his wife's vehicle. She told investigators she was unaware of the device.

A no-contact order was put in place Monday as well. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 1 in Winnebago County District Court.