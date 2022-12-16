Britt man facing sex abuse charges accused of dealing drugs to minors

A Britt man already facing up to 60 years in prison for sexual abuse charges has now been accused of distributing marijuana vape cartridges to minors.

According to court records, 18-year-old Jeremy Michael Beard II has been charged with two counts of drug distribution to a person under 18. Both are class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison each.

According to the affidavits, Britt Police were notified that a juvenile had vapes on school grounds on Nov. 21, one of which was a THC vape. On Nov. 28 Britt Police received another call from the school about another juvenile vaping on school grounds.

Police interviewed that juvenile who then informed them Beard had provided the vape cartridges. Text messages from Beard's phone also allegedly provided evidence Beard was distributing the cartridges to minors.

A warrant for Beard's arrest was issued on Dec. 14 and he was arrested the following day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

The sexual abuse charges stem from alleged incidents in which he had intercourse with at least one child age 11 or 12 at a residence in Britt in July and August.