Britt man charged with sex abuse of a child

A Britt man is facing up to 60 years in prison after being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of an 11- or 12-year-old child.

According to court records, 18-year-old Jeremy Michael Beard II has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child - solicitation.

The charges stem from alleged incidents in which he had intercourse with a child at a residence in Britt in July and August.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 1 and he was arrested by Britt Police the following day. A no-contact order has been put in place between Beard and the alleged victim.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 15. Beard is being held on $60,000 cash bond.