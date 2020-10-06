Breakthrough procedure provides restful nights for North Iowans with sleep apnea

When Janet Stangl retired after a 40-year career at First Security Bank in Charles City in July 2019, she thought she’d have more energy — more energy to create memories with her husband, Randy, and their family, more energy to catch up on her crafts and more energy to travel.

But in the weeks after her retirement, she found her energy level hadn’t improved without her 40-hour workload.

“I couldn’t make it through the day without thinking, 'I need to sit down and take a nap,' but then when it came time to go to bed at night, I couldn’t go to sleep and go to bed,” she said. “It was like a vicious cycle.”

Stangl, 64, of Charles City, had been struggling with the side effects of obstructive sleep apnea since she was diagnosed in 2006.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition in which a person stops breathing while they’re sleeping because the muscles in the back of their throat relax and block their airway.

When left untreated, it can cause excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty concentrating, headaches, mood swings, irritability, hypertension, heart attack and stroke.

“It’s a different feeling of tired than you would normally feel,” she said. “It’s like all the energy is pulled out of your system.”