BREAKING: USDA Grants Mr. Claus Movement Permit in U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has granted a movement permit to "Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited," according to a press release from the USDA today.
“With a growing world population, Mr. Claus will have his busiest Christmas yet. At USDA, we want to ensure we are not hindering Mr. Claus’ important work of spreading Christmas Cheer for all to hear,” said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Perdue continued, “Ease of access into the United States for Mr. Claus and his nine reindeer will ensure that children all over the country – including my own fourteen grandchildren – will wake up on Christmas morning with joy and filled with the spirit of the season. USDA issued this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees to help ensure a smooth trip on Christmas Eve night.”
Santa and his reindeer will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells and "brightly wrapped gifts," according to the release.
The USDA will also be taking precautions to prevent any livestock diseases spreading to farms during evening deliveries. When Santa arrives in the United States, personnel will "clean and disinfect the runners and underside of the sleigh," as well as briefly inspect the reindeer. Additionally, Santa Claus will disinfect his boots and wash his hands thoroughly.
“It would be a disaster for Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited, if my reindeer were to unintentionally bring in foot and mouth disease along with all the gifts,” explained Mr. Claus. “Why, something like that could put me out of business. That’s why we work all year to keep the reindeer healthy and take all possible precautions before and during our trip.”
The movement permit will "allow reindeer to enter and exit the United States between 7 p.m. December 24, 2019 and 7 a.m. December 25, 2019, through or over any U.S. border port," the statement reads.