BREAKING: USDA Grants Mr. Claus Movement Permit in U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has granted a movement permit to "Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited," according to a press release from the USDA today.

“With a growing world population, Mr. Claus will have his busiest Christmas yet. At USDA, we want to ensure we are not hindering Mr. Claus’ important work of spreading Christmas Cheer for all to hear,” said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Perdue continued, “Ease of access into the United States for Mr. Claus and his nine reindeer will ensure that children all over the country – including my own fourteen grandchildren – will wake up on Christmas morning with joy and filled with the spirit of the season. USDA issued this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees to help ensure a smooth trip on Christmas Eve night.”

Santa and his reindeer will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells and "brightly wrapped gifts," according to the release.