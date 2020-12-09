 Skip to main content
Breaking news alert for kids: Santa Claus spotted in Mason City
Breaking news alert for kids: Santa Claus spotted in Mason City

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Santa Claus and his good friend The Grinch were seen spreading Christmas cheer to the folks at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Santa Claus

Santa Claus rides a motorcycle and waves at the residents of Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City on Wednesday.

Santa's sleigh was in the shop getting a tune-up so it's ready for toy delivery on Christmas Eve night, so he and The Grinch decided to ride motorcycles around for a bit.

"It's really important to spread cheer to everyone you see," said Santa. "It has been a tough year for most everybody, and a little holiday cheer can make someone's day."

The Grinch

The Grinch rides a motorcycle and waves at the residents of Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City on Wednesday.

"Kindness is something that we can all practice," said The Grinch. "I learned that a long time ago in Whoville – being kind to others makes your heart grow happier."

Santa and The Grinch also both reminded everyone to be safe and try not to get into too much trouble before Christmas.

Year in Review: Photographer and reporter Lisa Grouette's favorites of 2020

While I'm probably mostly known as a Globe Gazette staff photographer, this year, I got to wade a little more deeply into the waters of my other role in the newsroom: reporting. So, my "Favorites of 2020" list is mixed bag of assignments, both pre- and post-COVID world.

1. I submitted a column to my editor as the pandemic had begun taking its toll on my mental health. The support I received from friends, family, and strangers was a true blessing.

2. We got a news tip about a man who runs in certain directions to spell names out on GPS grids. You almost have to see it to understand, but it was a very interesting backstory.

3. I had some free time after an assignment and stopped by a lemonade stand to profile its management team... which, of course, was a group of determined kids trying to raise a little pocket change while on summer break.

4. Covering the social-justice movements set forth by our communities of color was both inspiring and eye-opening. It was really something to have been there to witness accords of change happening in real time.

5. When Mason City man Adam VanSyoc vanished after falling from a fishing boat, my heart sunk. I'd known his wife since school and we'd had an extensive overlapping social circle. I was invited to cover a candlelight vigil held in his honor, and although it was gut-wrenching, the stories shared were beautiful and moving. It's an event I'll not soon forget.

6. A gentleman came into our offices and wanted us to write a story about the individuals who saved his life when he had a heart attack. He didn't want to be in the article at all, but I convinced him we needed to hear his story, too.

7. Just before the pandemic took hold of our everyday lives, Jared McNett and I went to the Senior Activity Center in Mason City to cover a weekly dance they held. I go back and read Jared's story and look at the photos and video I took anytime I need a mood boost. It was divine.

8. Photos of kids being kids. Despite the COVID chaos that had engulfed nearly every minute of the day, it was just a normal summertime scene in Clear Lake, where Ashley Stewart and I were covering the new City Beach splash pad unveiling.

9. Nugget. She's a very good dog. She provides comfort and entertainment to the students at Mason City Alternative School, and is a very good girl. She's fuzzy and cute. She likes to nap, eat, do zoomies, and attend history class (for real).

10-19. For whatever reason, my editor let me run with my idea of making my own video series. It's all pretty mindless content, but I do have fun making them. Like, a lot of fun.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

