Breaking news alert for kids: Santa Claus spotted in Mason City

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Santa Claus and his good friend The Grinch were seen spreading Christmas cheer to the folks at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Santa's sleigh was in the shop getting a tune-up so it's ready for toy delivery on Christmas Eve night, so he and The Grinch decided to ride motorcycles around for a bit.

"It's really important to spread cheer to everyone you see," said Santa. "It has been a tough year for most everybody, and a little holiday cheer can make someone's day."

"Kindness is something that we can all practice," said The Grinch. "I learned that a long time ago in Whoville – being kind to others makes your heart grow happier."

Santa and The Grinch also both reminded everyone to be safe and try not to get into too much trouble before Christmas.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

