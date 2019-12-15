{{featured_button_text}}

A $200 billion investment in school infrastructure and a raise for teachers in high-poverty districts are elements of Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s plans for public schools.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey also proposed doubling a grant program for students who wish to become teachers in high-need subjects in high-poverty schools, tripling Title I funding to help improve the education of low-income students, and supporting “high-quality” public charter schools, according to the campaign.

““Every parent in America hopes that their child will have the opportunities that come from a great public education. The education I received as a child transformed the trajectory of my life,” Booker said in a statement. “But to get it, my parents had to fight to move my family into a neighborhood with good public schools. Fifty years later, the reality is that access to a high-quality public education still too often depends on the zip code a child lives in and the size of their family’s bank account. We owe the same opportunity provided by a great public education to every child in our country.”

