Booker's first TV ad airs

The U.S. senator from New Jersey’s campaign aired the ad in all four early voting states, including Iowa, and in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., as part of a $500,000 buy, according to the campaign.

“You’re only gonna see this ad once because I'm not a billionaire,” Booker says in the ad. “I won’t be on tonight’s debate stage, but that’s OK because I’m going to win this election anyway. This election isn’t about who can spend the most, or who slings the most mud. It’s about the people. It’s about all of us, standing together, fighting together. Not just to beat Donald Trump, but to bring about the transformative change we need.”