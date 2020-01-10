Booker calls for Democrats to find common purpose

“We need a wave election, a new American majority,” he said. “We need to awaken each other to our common pain and turn that into common purpose.”

He encouraged people to vote not just with their heads, but also with their hearts.

Booker acknowledged the challenge he faces in the three weeks before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. He’s running sixth or lower in most polls and appears unlikely to qualify to be in the Democratic National Committee debate in Des Moines on Jan. 14.

“This is one of the most frustrating things in this presidential campaign,” he said when asked about not being in the debate.

“This is the first time we’ve had top-level Democrats in Washington telling Iowa who their choices are,” he said. “But you guys never cared much for national polls.”

He noted Democrats John Kerry and John Edwards were polling at 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in 2004 before campaigning in Iowa.

“They wouldn’t have made the debates, but they came in here, and you guys made them finish No. 1 and No. 2,” he said.