“We’ve seen on the ground and in polls throughout this process that the more people get to know Cory Booker, the more they like him and sign up to caucus for him - and it’s happening now more than ever in the final stretch of this campaign,” Booker campaign state director Mike Frosolone said in a statement. “We are going to keep building towards caucus night brick by brick, and this group of new endorsements represents a lot of bricks.”
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
1 of 38
An onlooker takes a photo at Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
Sen. Cory Booker records a message for an audience member's wife, who'd asked her husband to say hello to the senator for her at a presidential campaign event in Mason City on Feb. 8, 2019. Booker has more Iowa endorsements than any of his rivals for president.
Iowa State Rep. Sharon Steckman introduces Sen. Cory Booker at a presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker addresses a crowd at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker addresses a crowd at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker addresses a crowd at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker addresses a crowd at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker addresses a crowd at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Residents and visitors attend a Sen. Cory Booker presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker addresses a crowd at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker addresses a crowd at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
An audience member asks a question of Sen. Cory Booker at a presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
An audience member stands to ask a question of Sen. Cory Booker at a presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker answers a question from an audience member at his presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Audience members attend a presidential campaign event for Sen. Cory Booker in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Audience members attend a presidential campaign event for Sen. Cory Booker in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
An audience member asks a question of Sen. Cory Booker at a presidential campaign event in Mason City on Friday, Feb. 8.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Sen. Cory Booker records a message for an audience member's wife, who'd asked her husband to say hello to the senator for her at a presidential campaign event in Mason City on Feb. 8, 2019. Booker has more Iowa endorsements than any of his rivals for president.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.