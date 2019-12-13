{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson County supervisor Royceann Porter, the first black woman to hold county-wide office in Johnson County, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey picked up 23 new Iowa endorsements after his recent campaign trip here.

Leslie and Scott Carpenter, Johnson County activists and founders of Iowa Mental Health Advocacy, also are among the new endorsements.

“We’ve seen on the ground and in polls throughout this process that the more people get to know Cory Booker, the more they like him and sign up to caucus for him - and it’s happening now more than ever in the final stretch of this campaign,” Booker campaign state director Mike Frosolone said in a statement. “We are going to keep building towards caucus night brick by brick, and this group of new endorsements represents a lot of bricks.”

Sen. Corey Booker presidential campaign stop in Mason City, Feb. 8

