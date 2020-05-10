Bonnie Wilhite: Britt surgical director has 'can-do' attitude

"Bonnie is a great nurse, a great leader and a great person,” said Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO, Hancock County Health System. “Her heart is huge and she has so much passion for her work, HCHS and for the entire Hancock County community.

“She never fails to amaze me in the lengths she will go to make the community a better one. We are fortunate to have her with us at HCHS."

The Britt nurse’s interest in the health care field started when she was in high school. But she still didn’t make the commitment until her advisor said she should try nursing in college. The rest, as they say, is history.

“Bless his heart he told me that,” said Wilhite, who has been a nurse now for 37 years. “I always like helping people and helping them accomplish their health care goals. Helping people is why we all get into this field.”

And it’s those patients she helps that are “hands down” the favorite part of her job. Wilhite said when you’ve worked at one place as long as she has, you get to know the people who are cared for there.

Wilhite said not only does she know people and people know her, she has cared for generations of the same families in the community.