Bonnie Wilhite: Britt surgical director has 'can-do' attitude

Bonnie Wilhite is a hands-on kind of supervisor.
The director of surgical services at the Hancock County Health System’s hospital in Britt has been known to put the gown and mask on to help in surgeries because she wants to keep up on the changes “that happen so fast.” She says “being a part of it” is the best way to do that.
“To oversee the department, I need to be in there,” said Wilhite, who has served in many different capacities at the 25-bed facility the past 32 years. “In a small hospital, you do it all.”
While Wilhite hasn’t always been the hospital’s surgical director, she has worn a lot of hats at the health care facility and has helped a lot of people in her more than three decades of service there.
In fact, at one time, she was simultaneously serving as surgical director and emergency room director. Reluctantly, she had to step away from the ER job.
“It was tough running two different departments at once,” she said.
Wilhite’s willingness to do what it takes each and every day – along with her pleasant bedside manner – has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
The voters who nominated her and the four judges who chose her are not the only people who believe Wilhite is deserving of the Globe Gazette honor.
"Bonnie is a great nurse, a great leader and a great person,” said Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO, Hancock County Health System. “Her heart is huge and she has so much passion for her work, HCHS and for the entire Hancock County community.
“She never fails to amaze me in the lengths she will go to make the community a better one. We are fortunate to have her with us at HCHS."
The Britt nurse’s interest in the health care field started when she was in high school. But she still didn’t make the commitment until her advisor said she should try nursing in college. The rest, as they say, is history.
“Bless his heart he told me that,” said Wilhite, who has been a nurse now for 37 years. “I always like helping people and helping them accomplish their health care goals. Helping people is why we all get into this field.”
And it’s those patients she helps that are “hands down” the favorite part of her job. Wilhite said when you’ve worked at one place as long as she has, you get to know the people who are cared for there.
Wilhite said not only does she know people and people know her, she has cared for generations of the same families in the community.
“You see some familiar faces and families when you’ve been here as long as I have,” she said. “A lot of people I see here are my high school friends’ parents and many times my friends.”
Taking care of friends, family and community members she knows so well makes Wilhite’s job not only tough, but very rewarding.
“People put their trust in you and their lives in your hands, so that is the stressful part of the job,” she said. “The toughest times are when a patient doesn’t recover and especially when they pass away. You grieve with the family.
“But when you see the good results of your work and the work of the other doctors and nurses, that’s rewarding.”
The COVID-19 pandemic that has swept North Iowa and the state has made Wilhite’s job just a little more stressful, she said.
But it’s crises like these that make her stand even taller as a nurse.
“I’m always proud to call myself a nurse. When it hits close to home like this, you just can’t take your health for granted,” Wilhite said. “We have to take care of each other and I’m glad health care facilities and people are taking this serious.
“This hospital is wonderful and working here has been a privilege. When you love what you do, you don’t think of it as work.”
