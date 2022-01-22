Bolan Schoolhouse to hold educational fundraiser, supper

Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center is hosting a soup-and-sandwiches dinner and fundraiser beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Supper, brownies, and Blue Bunny ice cream will be served until 7:30 p.m. A freewill donation is welcomed. A silent auction will be held until 9 p.m., with a number of "Iowa" items.
Local pianist Sam Crosser will provide music throughout the evening as well.
To celebrate Iowa's 175th anniversary, the 72-minute feature documentary "Iowa Early History — From Glaciers to Settlement" will be presented, with an intermission, soda, and popcorn.
Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center was built in 1923 and operated within the school district until 1956. It currently serves as a community center, and houses a collection of local historical artifacts.
The center hosts various fundraising events throughout the year to help offset its cost of operation. For more information, or to make a charitable contribution, contact staff at 641-903-9472 or
lwillert@wctatel.net, or visit www.bolaniowa.com.
The Schoolhouse and Cultural Center is located at 4206 Tulip Lane in Bolan, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile north of Kensett, and is handicap-accessible.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Access to
newspapers.com archives dating back two years. The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s
North Iowa history: Fire prevention
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, features the Mason City Fire Department shooting massive amounts of water Oct. 12, 1939, at the Foresters building for fire prevention week. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Grant valentines
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, children are keeping busy by making Valentine’s Day crafts at Grant School in 1938. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. They may be ordered at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Henkel Construction
This photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives features workers next to the Henkel Construction truck, circa 1925. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: House explosion
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows the aftermath of an explosion March 21, 1935, at the Meurs household. It was caused by escaping gas, and as a result, the homeowner asked for $20,000 in damages. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, cars are parked on a strip that housed a café, a drug store and a theatre in 1937. The movies that are playing are “Confession” and “Kid Galahad.” The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has more than 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co.
In this photo provided by Mrs. David Murphy (Phyllis Frances), Tony Zamanek’s car is pulling an advertisement for Federal Packing Co. outside of Chicago Meat Market and Grocery, circa 1930. From left are James Belberoff, Phyllis Zemanek and Mary Zemanek, who’s holding Rose Mary. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mrs. David Murphy
North Iowa history: Boy Scouts
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, the Mason City Boy Scouts are learning valuable lessons in first aid on Dec. 12, 1935. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Pierce with kids
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows patrolman Dick Pierce giving lollipops to an excited group of children on May 31, 1938. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Woodward Auto
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, people are standing outside of Woodward Auto Company, which was on 124 S. Delaware in 1926. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Children at telephone office
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, Jackson School children are taking a field trip to a local telephone office in 1939. Eva Scott was the teacher.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Divers at Clear Lake
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows a great dive from athletes Helen Crlenkovich and Marjorie Gestring in Clear Lake, 1939. Gestring won a gold medal in the 1936 Olympics for the 3-meter springboard.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!