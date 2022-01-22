 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bolan Schoolhouse to hold educational fundraiser, supper

Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center is hosting a soup-and-sandwiches dinner and fundraiser beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Supper, brownies, and Blue Bunny ice cream will be served until 7:30 p.m. A freewill donation is welcomed. A silent auction will be held until 9 p.m., with a number of "Iowa" items.

Local pianist Sam Crosser will provide music throughout the evening as well.

To celebrate Iowa's 175th anniversary, the 72-minute feature documentary "Iowa Early History — From Glaciers to Settlement" will be presented, with an intermission, soda, and popcorn.

Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center was built in 1923 and operated within the school district until 1956. It currently serves as a community center, and houses a collection of local historical artifacts. 

The center hosts various fundraising events throughout the year to help offset its cost of operation. For more information, or to make a charitable contribution, contact staff at 641-903-9472 or lwillert@wctatel.net, or visit www.bolaniowa.com.

The Schoolhouse and Cultural Center is located at 4206 Tulip Lane in Bolan, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile north of Kensett, and is handicap-accessible.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

