Bolan celebrated its Fall Event on Aug. 26, and in addition to the Linda Kenison Lindsay Memorial Bicycle race, church bazaar and pie and ice cream feed, visitors got a little education.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Barton #2 Schoolhouse on Main Street. Former students lined the front steps for a photo, and inside Lori Willert gave a presentation on the history of the schoolhouse.

"We've tried to have as many items as possible. Maps, clippings from past newspapers. Today, we announced the surprise that a teacher's desk had been acquired. It's original to the school," said Willert.

Among the most notable of artifacts is a stage curtain adorned with advertisements from local businesses of the time. Such curtains were most often used in opera houses. There, as patrons awaited a performance they could peruse offerings from entrepreneurs of all stripes. Bolan didn't have an opera house, however, and it is believed the curtain was sponsored by locals specifically for the school.

The Barton #2 Schoolhouse opened on the corner of 420th Street and Thrush Avenue in Worth County in 1923. It has survived by adapting during the intervening years, first becoming the Bolan Store and eventually assuming its current identity as the Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center.

Barton Township was created in 1877, and by 1913 had nine country schools. The Barton #2 was located in section 19 on the southwest side. The building is believed to be the largest school in Barton Township with it's 40' by 40' classroom and accordion-style divider.

Doris (Bartz) Ralph lived just one mile east of the schoolhouse and says the schoolhouse sat on level ground with no hills to climb in any direction.

That's not to say every trip to and from school was easy. While Ralph and her older brother, Olan Bartz, usually rode a bicycle to school, in winter weather he'd pull her on the sled to the schoolhouse.

"It wasn't too far to go, and I remember we had an indoor toilet (at the schoolhouse)," said Ralph. "There was a cloakroom for boys and one for girls. I started in first grade, and Mrs. Bernice Huus was my teacher until I left in 1952. She was the only one I had. We never did split that big room in two the whole time I was there."

Over the years Barton #2 sometimes had one teacher for the whole group, and at other times duties were divided between two teachers, one for grades one through four, and one for grades five through eight. In spring of 1952, there was a bit of excitement when Mary Johnson and her students sat in with Barton #2 students after Barton #1 was struck by lightning and burned. The sharing of the building was brief, but friendships were forged that would last a lifetime.

In 1982, Phyllis (White) Young held a Barton #2 School reunion to honor Huus as the longest-serving teacher at the school, with an eight-year tenure. Young had been the caretaker of many of the artifacts from the schoolhouse since her father, Art White, had purchased the building in 1957 when it came up for sale after its closed. He moved the building to Bolan's Main Street and operated the Bolan Store until his death in 1964.

Ruth White transitioned the store into an antiques market until 1977, when she moved the business into her mother-in-law's recently remodeled home. The schoolhouse building transformed into a farm implement and feed store managed by Norm Johnson.

By 2002, Scott and Lori Willert bought the building and operated it as a seasonal craft and gift shop until 2007. In 2009, they donated the schoolhouse to the Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center.

"I feel it's so nice that Lori Willert is keeping it up. Of course, it's different than I remember," said Ralph. "But I'm glad it's there for all of us to enjoy."

Bolan has an official population of 33 people. It's main street is a classic example of small town Iowa, with a wooden train depot playground in addition to the Schoolhouse and Cultural Center evoking memories of what rural life used to be like.