Body of missing Mason City boater Adam VanSyoc recovered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a month after a Mason City man went missing on a fishing trip in Worth County, his body has been recovered.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the body 43-year-old Adam VanSyoc was found the Winnebago River shortly after noon Saturday near the area in which he went missing.

An extensive recovery effort had been ongoing since the afternoon of Friday, March 27, when the fishing boat VanSyoc was in struck a wayward cable, pushing VanSyoc into the water near the intersection of 342nd Street and Grouse Avenue in rural Worth County.

A second man on the boat was not injured.

Area law enforcement agencies used an array of search equipment and techniques, and volunteers were on hand nearly daily during the four-week search for VanSyoc. However, inclement weather and unfavorable water conditions had been a detriment to those efforts.

According to the statement, the incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the State Medical Examiner.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.