Body found in rural Worth County on Friday

Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County.

According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.

Fank said the deceased is a female and that a tattoo on her body was aiding in identifying her. He believed an identification would be forthcoming.

The area in which the woman was found was a shallow portion of the river with no trail access to the water. Fank said it was not yet determined how long the woman had been in the river, but he did not believe her body had traveled downstream.

Fank said the woman's body was being transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy, and the Department of Criminal Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

The Department of Natural Resources could be seen kayaking the general area of the discovery, looking for additional evidence. A drone was also deployed by the sheriff's office to observe and take photos of the area.

Iowa State Patrol and Worth County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.