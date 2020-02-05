Bob Sanger obit story for print

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

News of Sanger's passing spread quickly on social media and in the town where Bob and his wife, Linda, lived their entire married life.

After his first season as head coach at Britt High School, Bob and Linda were married. The pair met in high school and attended college together at Upper Iowa University. They lraised four sons, Jeff, Ricky, Kevin and Mark.

"He put football back on the map. It’s one of the things that brings the town together, and he was just a good coach and a good person," said Jim Diemer, owner of Britt Veterinary Clinic and quarterback of the 1973 Britt High School state championship football team. "He is a good inspiration to a lot of people. A lot of people that weren’t good athletes went out for football just to be a part of a winning program. He was just a good guy as well as a good coach.”

In October, Bob said that the best part of his 52 years at West Hancock wasn’t the wins or state titles. It was the kids. As Sanger put it, every one of the kids he coached and taught was special to him.

“Seeing kids work together is rewarding,” Sanger said last year. “Developing a team is not an easy thing. You’ve got some kids on the team that might not like each other, but they will play for each other. It’s pretty special.”