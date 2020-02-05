Bob Sanger obit story for print

The man known to many in Britt for putting high school football back on the map in the small North Iowa town has died.
Longtime West Hancock football coach Bob Sanger died on Wednesday from complications from leukemia. Sanger was the head football coach at the school for the past 52 years.
In a social media post, Bob's son Kevin Sanger announced the news, saying "Dad passed away very peacefully about 2:15 a.m. this morning at the Britt Hospital. Glad we were able to be here with him. Love you dad!"
Sanger became the coach at Britt High School in 1968 at the age of 22, and retained the title until his death. He compiled a legendary resume, with over 350 career wins, seven state championship appearances and three state titles, in 1973, 1996, and 2019.
This past season, Sanger took a step back to focus on his health and handed over head coaching duties to his son and assistant coach, Mark. It was a move that Sanger described as “devastating,” after over half a century on the West Hancock sidelines, but he remained a crucial part of the team's culture as the Eagles went 13-0 and won the 2019 state title.
Including the 2019 season, Sanger’s career head coaching record was 358-160.
Sanger was named by the Iowa Football Coaches Association as the 2019 Class A Coach of the Year, an honor he shared with Mark.
News of Sanger's passing spread quickly on social media and in the town where Bob and his wife, Linda, lived their entire married life.
After his first season as head coach at Britt High School, Bob and Linda were married. The pair met in high school and attended college together at Upper Iowa University. They lraised four sons, Jeff, Ricky, Kevin and Mark.
"He put football back on the map. It’s one of the things that brings the town together, and he was just a good coach and a good person," said Jim Diemer, owner of Britt Veterinary Clinic and quarterback of the 1973 Britt High School state championship football team. "He is a good inspiration to a lot of people. A lot of people that weren’t good athletes went out for football just to be a part of a winning program. He was just a good guy as well as a good coach.”
In October, Bob said that the best part of his 52 years at West Hancock wasn’t the wins or state titles. It was the kids. As Sanger put it, every one of the kids he coached and taught was special to him.
“Seeing kids work together is rewarding,” Sanger said last year. “Developing a team is not an easy thing. You’ve got some kids on the team that might not like each other, but they will play for each other. It’s pretty special.”
Sanger was beloved in the town of Britt. The day before the state championship game, seemingly everybody was making plans to make their way to the UNI-Dome, and nearly everyone had a positive memory of the coach. For all the love the town showed Sanger, he returned it in equal measure.
“It’s a special place,” Sanger said. “I’m glad I got an opportunity to be a part of it.”
And nearly anyone who had the chance to meet and know the beloved coach said they were honored to know him and be a part of what he built in Britt.
"Please keep the Sangers in your prayers," said Scott Van Dusseldorp, former football coach at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. "Coach, you made such a huge difference in so many lives. You were more than a football coach. You taught all of us how to be better people, better husbands, better fathers and better employees. Thank you for everything Coach."