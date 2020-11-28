Blight tweaks part of new Mason City approach

"Those premises on which an accumulation of weeds, vegetation, junk, dead organic matter, debris, garbage, offal, filth, vermin harborages, stagnant water, combustible materials and similar materials or conditions constitute fire, health, or safety hazards and those premises lacking adequate light, air, and heating or sanitary facilities (including running water and operable plumbing), thereby rendering them unfit for human habitation, occupancy and use."

While the house on the 100 block of South Monroe Avenue was cleared before the tweaks were made, it did have a number of the issues found in that subsection.

And again the stated rationale for the change is that such a tweak improves the city’s ability to "cite owners who fail to keep a building (in) habitable condition," as Van Steenhuyse said in his memo to Burnett.

Over the summer, a house that the city was involved in a lawsuit with was demolished after having been white tagged and vacated. According to officials, the roof leaked, the plumbing and electricity didn't always function properly and there were times where the air conditioning didn't work at all.

Luella Duenow-Scholl, who had lived in the house for 40 years, insisted that she was "managing."