Blight tweaks part of new Mason City approach

In recent weeks and months, the City of Mason City has been talking about and working on the issue of blight quite a bit.
The Mason City Council named it a top priority at a yearly goal-setting meeting in the middle of October. That same month, Mason City officials confirmed that they would be demolishing the existing 111-year-old Marsden Building on the North End due to what they said was severe structural compromise and the presence of asbestos.
A month before that, in September, City Administrator Aaron Burnett relayed at a council meeting that, in the span of a year, the city had overseen the demolition or renovation of what it called 10 "chronically blighted properties" and was working with 10 more to reach compliance. Fifteen others were starting the compliance process.
Within the past week, the city council unanimously approved an amendment to a portion of City Code dealing with public nuisances and blight.
In a letter from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse to Burnett, Van Steenhuyse said that the language added could help strengthen the city's position in future cases that went to court. Some of that language echoes recent blight matters that the city has already worked on.
Various departments in the city (neighborhood services, animal control, police) made multiple attempts in the past to get a house on the 100 block of South Monroe Avenue cleaned up, but only recently did things change.
"The tenant kept resorting to piling up the yard and house with items after the property had been cleared. The house was deemed not suitable for occupation/rental. The tenant had to move out," Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey said in an email. "The landlord then spent additional time, effort and money to clear the yard of all the abandoned/ inoperable vehicles and has started rehabbing the house."
Including the new text, the subsection of the City Code that the Mason City Council approved an update on defines hazardous or unsanitary premises as:
"Those premises on which an accumulation of weeds, vegetation, junk, dead organic matter, debris, garbage, offal, filth, vermin harborages, stagnant water, combustible materials and similar materials or conditions constitute fire, health, or safety hazards and those premises lacking adequate light, air, and heating or sanitary facilities (including running water and operable plumbing), thereby rendering them unfit for human habitation, occupancy and use."
While the house on the 100 block of South Monroe Avenue was cleared before the tweaks were made, it did have a number of the issues found in that subsection.
Support Local Journalism
And again the stated rationale for the change is that such a tweak improves the city’s ability to "cite owners who fail to keep a building (in) habitable condition," as Van Steenhuyse said in his memo to Burnett.
Over the summer, a house that the city was involved in a lawsuit with was demolished after having been white tagged and vacated. According to officials, the roof leaked, the plumbing and electricity didn't always function properly and there were times where the air conditioning didn't work at all.
Luella Duenow-Scholl, who had lived in the house for 40 years, insisted that she was "managing."
Duenow-Scholl said that she sold her property to her neighbor as the city was preparing to file to take possession of it in April 2020.
"We would have gone forward if nothing happened," Van Steenhuyse confirmed at the time.
Once that happened, the case was dismissed without prejudice in district court and the house was later torn down.
Heading into 2021, city officials have acknowledged that they believe there's still work that needs to be done on blight.
Van Steenhuyse said back in September that there are some cases that are "worse than others" and those are the ones the city is prioritizing to get out of the way first.
"We still have a lot of work to do," Van Steenhuyse said. "I do think that some of the worst of the worst we’ve taken care. And I feel good about that."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (1).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (2).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (3).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (4).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (5).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (6).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (7).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (8).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (9).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (10).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (11).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (12).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (13).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (14).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (15).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (16).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (21).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (22).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (23).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (24).jpg
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!