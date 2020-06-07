Bishop Garrigan Quiz Bowl students compete in 'virtual' nationals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six students from Bishop Garrigan's Quiz Bowl Team competed on May 30 in a virtual version of the National Academic Championships.

The Bears qualified for nationals last fall, and the tournament was originally scheduled to take place Memorial Day weekend in New Orleans. When the in-person tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was re-organized as an online tournament using the Google Meet videoconference system.

The Bears played six games against teams from all over the country. Their most successful game was a 200–90 win over Stillwater High School from the Albany, New York area. While their other games were losses, as the smallest school entered in the tournament, they did very well against competition from Richmond, Virginia; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Burlington, Vermont; New Orleans, Louisiana; and the Twin Cities suburbs in Minnesota.

Playing for the Bears at nationals were senior Grant Bormann, juniors Abbi Heying, Aric Laubenthal, Joe Trainer, and Reese Rosenmeyer, and sophomore Meredith Tigges represented the Bears in the national tournament. David Burrow coaches the Bishop Garrigan team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0