Bird flu found in two more Iowa turkey flocks

A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday.
The affected flocks were about 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County and about 40,000 in Sac County, IDALS said.
There have been a total of seven domestic bird flocks where the virus has been detected in Iowa since October. Previous flocks included:
— Dec. 2: 40,000 commercial turkeys in Buena Vista County
— Nov. 7: 1 million commercial egg-laying chickens in Wright County
— Nov. 7: 17 mixed backyard birds in Louisa County
— Oct. 31: 1.1 million commercial egg-laying chickens in Wright County
— Oct. 20: 48 mixed backyard birds in Dallas County
The virus is transmitted by wild, migrating birds, and the goose migration is expected to peak this month.
Infected flocks are culled to help prevent the spread of the virus, which rarely affects humans.
