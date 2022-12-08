 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bird flu found in two more Iowa turkey flocks

  Updated
  • 0

A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday.

The affected flocks were about 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County and about 40,000 in Sac County, IDALS said.

The economic impact of avian influenza on the poultry industry can be substantial. 

There have been a total of seven domestic bird flocks where the virus has been detected in Iowa since October. Previous flocks included:

Dec. 2: 40,000 commercial turkeys in Buena Vista County

Nov. 7: 1 million commercial egg-laying chickens in Wright County

Nov. 7: 17 mixed backyard birds in Louisa County

Oct. 31: 1.1 million commercial egg-laying chickens in Wright County

Oct. 20: 48 mixed backyard birds in Dallas County

The virus is transmitted by wild, migrating birds, and the goose migration is expected to peak this month.

Infected flocks are culled to help prevent the spread of the virus, which rarely affects humans. 

The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsrooma national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

