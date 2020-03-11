Billion dollar renewable energy line developer to hold public meetings in North Iowa

The project itself is estimated to cost between $2.5 billion and $3 billion and is being supported by a number of partners including industrial manufacturer Siemens and investment from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners which has previously invested in wind projects and waste to energy programs.

"It’s all private funding and we have a number of investors we are working with to fund the project," Lukan said about the project.

Lukan has also said that Direct Connect estimates work on the project would directly create more than 600 temporary jobs in Iowa and Illinois while adding as many as 200 permanent jobs to "maintain and operate the wind farms and the transmission line post-construction." On top of that, each county the line goes through would received a payment for each mile of line.

The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line would be the first long-range underground HVDC line and run along rail owned by Canadian Pacific in order to "limit impacts" to the environment and endangered species.