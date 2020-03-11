Billion dollar renewable energy line developer to hold public meetings in North Iowa

Almost three years after developers for Direct Connect Development Co. first moved toward an energy transmission line that would run from Mason City to Chicago, residents across North Iowa will be able to weigh in on the multi-billion dollar project.
Over the course of the next week-plus, planners of the SOO Green HVDC Link will hold hour-and-a-half-long meetings in eight towns, including Charles City, Mason City and New Hampton where landowners and community members can share their thoughts, ask questions and raise concerns.
According to spokesperson, Sarah Lukan, the towns picked are ones that will have the line close to them so the meeting places will make it convenient for the relevant land owners to come in and learn more.
"We’ll have a lot of info at the meeting coming up next week for those interested in finding out more specifics about the project," Lukan said. "At the meetings we’ll also have information and visuals that will show how the underground line will look and work."
The plan is that by 2024, developers would have the 349-mile, 2,100 megawatt underground transmission line transporting clean energy from wind farms such as those here in North Iowa to the Chicago area.
The project itself is estimated to cost between $2.5 billion and $3 billion and is being supported by a number of partners including industrial manufacturer Siemens and investment from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners which has previously invested in wind projects and waste to energy programs.
"It’s all private funding and we have a number of investors we are working with to fund the project," Lukan said about the project.
Lukan has also said that Direct Connect estimates work on the project would directly create more than 600 temporary jobs in Iowa and Illinois while adding as many as 200 permanent jobs to "maintain and operate the wind farms and the transmission line post-construction." On top of that, each county the line goes through would received a payment for each mile of line.
The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line would be the first long-range underground HVDC line and run along rail owned by Canadian Pacific in order to "limit impacts" to the environment and endangered species.
MASON CITY | By 2024, the Mason City-area could see a first-of-its-kind underground transmis…
In February, Direct Connect shared that it had begun a pre-filing process with the Iowa Utilities Board for the SOO Green project. Hosting those open houses in Iowa, as well as Illinois, is a part of the process as IUB rules dictate that there needs to be a public meeting in each county that the line will traverse in. Lukan said that the next step after the meetings will be to file actual petitions which Direct Connect anticipates will be done in the coming months.
Direct Connect CEO Trey Ward called the filing "an important step forward in the steady progress of the SOO Green HVDC Link project" and said the company anticipates the upcoming events.
You have free articles remaining.
We look forward to meeting with local communities to answer any questions about the project we work toward development."
What follows are the dates and locations for the forthcoming open houses:
March 13
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m- Northeast Iowa YMCA; 313 W. Post St., Postville
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.- Chickasaw Wellness Complex; 1050 W. Hamilton St., New Hampton
March 16
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.- The Shore Event Center; 4111 N. Riverview, Bellevue
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.- Hotel Julien; 200 Main St., Dubuque
March 18
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.- Floyd County Fairgrounds; 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.- The Main Event Center; 112 Second St. SE, Mason City
March 23
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.- NICC Wilder Business Center; 1625 Highway 150 S, Calmar
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.- Luana Savings Bank; 100 Harvest Drive, Luana
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: News from the weekend
Catch up on stories from the weekend you might have missed:
A bald eagle flying a parallel path on a sunny afternoon provide wonderful live theater.
On its way to Gov. Reynolds' desk is a proposal to increase state funding in Iowa’s K-through-12 public school districts by 2.3 percent over the previous year.
Some days I do my best. Other days, I do the best I can. Last week I was in Los Angeles visiting my son and his lovely wife and their 10-month…
Did you know that The Dennison Room at the Mason City Public Library is named after Owen T. Dennison, founder of the Mason City Brick & Ti…
A multi-year, multi-million dollar remodeling project is underway at MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center.
I’m a little concerned about a society that finds more and more ways of communicating less and less – and considers it an improvement in communication.
Iowa’s high school graduation rate reached a record high of 91.6 percent in 2019, according to the state education department.
Visit globegazette.com/extras/celebrations for online forms to submit your Celebration items. Deadline for Sunday publication is 5 p.m. Monday.
It's Steve Schulz's dream to see every high school student in North Iowa involved in some sort of post-secondary program.
For fans and defenders of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, Super Tuesday brought some good news and bad news.
There have been a few constants in North Iowa life over the past several years. Cold winters, discussions about the River City Renaissance pro…
The Iowa girls basketball season, and one team's hopes of a state title ended on Saturday night in dramatic fashion at Wells Faro Arena, as a …
Proud. That was the consensus emotion for the Osage girls' basketball team on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Residents along the multi-million dollar street reconstruction and bike lake extension project on eastern Main Avenue in Clear Lake likely won…
A quick search now turns up just one multi-product, non-government recycling center consistently open in Cerro Gordo County.
DES MOINES— Suffocating defense and dynamic offense powered the Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team to its first state championship game app…
Daylight saving time arrives Sunday, but hopes some state lawmakers have for making it permanent in Iowa most likely won’t spring forward.
For two seasons now, no team has been able to solve the riddle that is Newell-Fonda.
Family and friends are rallying behind a Clear Lake woman who remains hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash last month.
Osage wasn't expected to be in the Class 2A Iowa girls state title game on Saturday.
The ice is a little different and the crowd will no doubt be larger – and louder – than ever, but the name of the game is the same.
If you were to ask Day Peace about starting a comedy career in North Iowa five years ago, he would have said it wasn’t feasible.
The West Hancock girls basketball team looked to be on the way to its second-straight championship game appearance at the halftime buzzer on Friday.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.