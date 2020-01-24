Bill would allow guns in vehicles at Iowa workplaces, schools

PICKING, CHOOSING

However, Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said the Legislature shouldn’t pick and choose who has gun rights and who doesn’t. Although he might disagree with the prohibition on employers, state law should be consistent in its treatment of the gun rights of Iowans.

“We’re all in this together,” Bisignano said. “Until we decide that we want more restrictions, then restrictions should be few and far between.”

Current law does not prohibit carrying an unloaded gun in a vehicle or an empty, cased weapon on school grounds, said Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition.

Besides, the presence of guns does not necessarily make people less safe, said Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“You’re around guns all days long. You’re around guns in this room,” he said. Guns are allowed in the Capitol. “Iowans frequently carry guns. When you’re in the grocery store, chances are someone is carrying. It doesn’t make us any less safe.”