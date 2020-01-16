Bill seeks to get ‘left-lane campers’ to pull over

“As I’ve learned sadly through this, that’s not always true,” he said. “If somebody in the back comes up and hits me, it’s dangerous for everybody on the road.”

A companion bill has been introduced in the Iowa House this session as well by Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids.

“If we have those people secured and tucked into their belts, then we have less likelihood that they’re going to fly into someone else who may be properly belted in but still faces injuries because of that flying person in the back seat,” Jones said. “For a lot of people, I think this is a non-issue. They just buckle in, they’re so used to it. Kids are so (accustomed) to being in car seats for so long, I think it’s just natural, it’s just a habit.”

RUMBLE STRIPS ON PAVED ROADS

Another House measure dealing with a transportation issue was filed by three representatives who had fatal mishaps in their districts where collisions occurred at rural intersections.