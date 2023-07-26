This August, Bill Carlson will step into his new role as middle school principal at Osage Community High School. It will be something new. In the past, for 23 years he has been a teacher and an administrator for elementary school children. Middle school will be a different kind of adventure.

Middle school children are entering a transition phase in their lives. It can be scary, and they need guidance.

According to Carlson, fifth and sixth graders are beginning to learn about independence, while middle school teachers are trying to prepare seventh and eighth graders to be adults.

“But they’re still kids, so you have to work with them in that regard,” he said. “Sometimes it takes kids a while to figure life out. That’s my role as a principal.”

It is a big, complicated job. Carlson’s philosophy is that he’s a people person during the day and a paper person at night. During the day, he cannot be locked in his office – he must be part of the culture. When school is over at night, he does his paperwork.

When he has to flip a coin, he errs on the side of being out with his students.

“Relationships are really important,” he said. “Even though I’m a principal I’m still a teacher, and I’m still a learner. I would never ask any of my teachers or students to do anything I wouldn’t do.”

Nomad

For much of his career, Carlson and his family lived a nomadic existence. Even when they moved to St. Ansgar in 2003, where they live today, Carlson still transitioned to new schools and new roles.

Carlson has taught kindergarten, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade and sixth grade. He has taught math and science to elementary school children.

After graduating from high school, he attended Luther College in Decorah, earning his degree in elementary and early childhood education. After teaching in Dayton, Iowa, the family moved to Davenport – Carlson’s wife worked for John Deere, and Carlson worked for North Scott schools. Carlson then earned his master’s degree in educational administration, and the family was off to Mishicot, Wisconsin.

Carlson mainly applied in Mishicot to get the interview experience. But after his interview, they contacted him the next day and offered him the job. The family had a week-and-a-half to pack up their belongings and move to Wisconsin.

While his wife stayed in Davenport preparing their house for sale, Carlson slept on an air mattress in Mishicot. His wife did not move until October.

“Your first principal job, you find all the awesome things to do, and things you wish you could do differently," Carlson said. “And I took those experiences and brought them to St. Ansgar.”

Carlson lived in Wisconsin for three years before moving closer to home to be near to his wife’s father, who was having health problems and was going to the Mayo Clinic. It was splitting the difference between Gowrie and Rochester. Carlson knew St. Ansgar from driving through it to get to Luther College.

Eventually, his wife’s father moved to Osage.

9/11

It was only after serving as a teacher that Carlson became a principal in Mishicot, in a county on Lake Michigan. On a side note, while there, he taught the children shown on the Netflix documentary “Making a Murderer.”

“Those kids were in my school,” Carlson said. “I had them all. So I’m watching this Netflix series, and I said, ‘I know these kids.’

“I say my claim to fame is that I had all of those kids in my school. And when they had season two, they had no one to play the principal on the TV show. They couldn’t find anybody – John Candy and Chris Farley were gone, so I guess they wrote me out,” Carlson said, joking.

Often reality TV is not based on reality, which Carlson believed to be the case with “Making a Murderer.”

“You can put a spin on anything,” Carlson said.

It was also a difficult time because he worked in Mishicot when 9/11 happened. He had a one year old and a two month old. There was a nuclear plant on Lake Michigan near where his family lived, and the government worried it could be a target for terrorism. His family sensed the heightened concern.

After Wisconsin, Carlson moved back to Iowa, where he became an elementary school principal at St. Ansgar Community School District, where he stayed for eight years.

He next took a position at Central Springs to help merge the district’s two elementary schools. It was a 20-mile commute from St. Ansgar to Manly, but when he travelled between each school in the district, the drive could be 80 miles per day. To boot, Carlson was also a bus driver.

He became a bus driver because Central Springs was running short of them.

“That would’ve impacted some of my students’ experiences in school,” Carlson said. “If you couldn’t find someone to drive a field trip, your kids can’t go. I didn’t want that to happen. So I went back and got my bus driver’s license. In our role as educators, you don’t want to see kids not be able to experience something.”

Besides field trips, Carlson occasionally drove bus routes. Along with his commute, it made for a long day.

COVID-19

While at Central Springs, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. He described the experience as unchartered. No one knew what to do.

“Kids need a sense of routine, a sense of closure,” Carlson said. “We came back, and I felt like my spark wasn’t there. I’d taken care of all these families, taken care of all these teachers, all these students, and I really hadn’t taken care of myself. So I decided that I wanted to completely reinvent myself. Because I don’t want to ever become stale.”

Carlson felt like elementary school had become too routine. He had become too comfortable. He hopes to re-tap his passion.

“Sometimes when you become a creature of habit, your job can get boring,” Carlson said. “I want to make a difference in the world with kids, and I feel like this will be a great way for me to tap into some of my strengths and to have some middle school kids help me get better and grow, and hopefully I can help middle school kids grow as well.

“I love learning new things. I love challenges.”

He is definitely entering uncharted territory. He will help serve as a bridge from elementary school to high school. It is a daunting task. Not every student is the same in terms of physical growth just as not everyone is the same in mental growth and maturity.

Carlson is prepared for that challenge. He added that there is a big difference between fifth graders and eight graders.

“I’m excited for middle school, because I feel like this age level of kids, it’s great to see them express their independence, and yet they still want boundaries, and they want to do the right things,” he said.

“I feel like our job as middle school adults is to help guide them – help them find their independence, find their niche, be exposed to things their comfortable with or not comfortable with. To learn a little bit about what life is like. Maybe tap into things they don’t even know that they like, yet still give them that structure so they feel safe, respected and appreciated.”

On the farm

Carlson grew up on a Century Farm in Gowrie, Iowa, just south of Fort Dodge. Gowrie is a town of around 1,000 people. Until the farm crisis of the 1980s, the Carlson farm was a dairy farm. After that, they were strictly a corn and soybean operation.

Carlson’s father was an only child. His father lives in the house he grew up in, and his father grew up in the house, too.

Carlson is the oldest of three brothers. His younger brothers both farm. That means that Carlson travelled the farthest away from home, even though he was only in the next state over.

“I loved growing up on the farm,” Carlson said. “I think there are lots of great things about it, but I’m not a great farm kid. I never enjoyed walking beans, detasseling corn or baling hay. I was allergic to almost everything outside. I wasn’t the best suited to be out there.”

An incident when he was a freshman at Luther College sealed the deal.

His family had horses on their farm and Carlson was home for spring break. His grandfather had dropped off some banty hens. They had chicks. Carlson was asked to put out hay for the horses. He did not have all of his clothes from college, so he was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and moon boots.

Carlson went down to the barn to deal with the horses, but he did not know about the banty hens. One of the chickens started to eye him.

“It started to cluck a little bit,” Carlson said. “I didn’t realize it had babies. I didn’t know that when a chicken has little chicks, they get very protective.

“My mom and dad still talk about it. They say they wish they’d had a video camera. All of a sudden, here I come running out of that barn with my moon boots on – I mean a full sprint, and I’m not a sprinter. The dog comes following after me running, and this big old chicken was chasing us because we got too close to her little guys.

“I got to the house and I said that’s it, I’m done, I’m not going to be on the farm ever again. I don’t even want to eat eggs unless they’re in cookies.”

Australia

While he knew he would not become a farmer, when he was younger, Carlson thought he would become a pastor. Then, as a sophomore in high school, he spent a year in Australia as an exchange student.

“I realized when I went across seas that there’s so much more to the world than small-town Iowa,” Carlson said. “You can live in a small town and become sheltered to how things work. It was the first time I’d ever flown on an airplane. To travel that far and then to see what life was like, it’s why I came back and realized being a pastor would be awesome, but there was more to my life. I knew when I came back from Australia that education was the route I wanted to take.”

Back at his high school in Iowa, there was a class he could take where he spent a week with each of his elementary school classroom teachers.

“I realized that was the right fit for me,” he said. “I wanted to help be part of a culture – I wanted to help exemplify all the good things that are going on in the building, and help build those experiences for kids.”

Education fills his cup. To be a principal, he must roll with the punches and be able to laugh at himself.

“The other piece is making school still enjoyable,” Carlson said. “It’s okay to be silly.”

In that spirit, at Central Springs one February during test time, he drove a cart with rubber ducks on it through the elementary school halls. He had a duck hat on and was playing circus music.

“They use the analogy that when the principal sneezes, everyone catches a cold,” Carlson said. “I also feel like if you starve your teachers, they’re going to eat the kids. So culture is based on how I respond to things. I typically respond to things with a big smile and a laugh. I have a difficult time getting angry.”

In fact, before he left Central Springs, middle schoolers he had when they were younger wrote him notes. They gave him advice – “Mr. Carlson, you’ve got to learn how to put the smack down. You’ve got to get a mean face. Sometimes you have to tell us things we don’t want to hear – but please don’t quit laughing.”

DJ

Carlson and his wife dated in high school. He graduated from Prairie Valley – now Southeast Valley – in 1992.

Carlson has four children. Joel is graduating from ISU with a degree in civil engineering, Addy student teaches and runs cross country for Wartburg College, Griffin is going to Hawkeye Community College to be an occupational therapy assistant, and his youngest, Drew, is a junior at St. Ansgar.

Being principal is his day job. Carlson is also a DJ by night – what he calls his therapy job. He DJs weddings, dances and other events. He has a record player that has followed him to every one of his offices over the years.

For his first job in sixth grade, he played music at a roller skating rink in Gowrie.

“Music’s a big deal for me,” he said.

In fact, that day, as Carlson prepared for the beginning of the school year, one of his sons was building a table for his record player and his albums. He must be prepared.

“Osage is a place people want to go, and I want to be part of that culture,” Carlson said.