Bike North Iowa plans in the works

The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County was recently awarded $4.5 million recently from the state’s Destination Iowa grant program. The funds, according to Mayor Bill Schickel, will "...make North Iowa a haven for outdoor recreation.”

The Bike North Iowa Grant was a collaborative effort between the city, Cerro Gordo County, North Iowa Human Powered Trails and Mason City Active Living and Transportation.

In the grant application to the state, City Administrator Aaron Burnett wrote, “North Iowa is home to a vibrant cycling community, great bike trails and several large regional cycling events. The cycling community has long been supported through investments like the purchase of the Union Pacific easement for the High Line Trail project, single track trail development and the steady funding of incremental trail development and trail maintenance. The Bike North Iowa plan is comprised of several projects creating a larger vision of establishing a compelling biking tourism destination.”

Burnett said the biggest partner in the Bike North Iowa project is the cycling community. “North Iowa Human Powered Trails, and everyone affiliated with them, have donated hundreds of volunteer efforts to build the trails we have all along Zerbel's Trail and in the community,” he said.

North Iowa Human Powered Trails founders Steve Bailey and Matt Curtis, both from Mason City, have traveled all over the United States with their families looking for fun places to mountain bike. In each location they also checked out the surrounding communities.

“We saw a really neat opportunity right here in Mason City, and with the help of Mason City and the State of Iowa it's been a decade-long dream to see this finally happen,” Bailey said.

The bike park, which is planned to cover nearly eight acres just north of 12th Street Northeast and adjacent to the Lime Creek Nature Trails, will be the largest part of the project. “There’s a structure you ride your bike up. That’s the starting point,” explained Bailey. “Then there are different avenues you can take to go down. They will be graded for different skill levels."

He said the trails will get progressively harder with jump zones, drop zones and log overs. “Our hope is having a child begin in mountain biking and start out on the Green Trail. By the time he’s a senior in high school he is ripping the Black Trails,” Bailey said

Another component of the Bike North Iowa initiative is developing the High Line Trail, the elevated rail lines of the former Union Pacific that run through the center of the city.

Bouldering equipment will be installed next to the Winnebago River whitewater launch off 12th Street Northeast, and there will also be a county trail connection to connect rural communities to Mason City, Clear Lake, the Trolley Trail and the Prairieland Trail.

The Cerro Gordo County engineering department will also make improvements to Ingrebretson Campground near Thornton, upgrading the facility's electrical service to a 50-amp for modern campers. The campground is adjacent to the Prairieland Trail.

“Whether on foot, on a bike or on a boat, you’re going to have a trail system to enjoy,” Bailey said.