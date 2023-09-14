If Beth Olson has not found the perfect job, it is very close. Olson is the new director of parks and recreation for the City of Osage. She takes over for Taylor Ott.

Parks and rec also just hired a new assistant, Brandon Huisman.

“It’s more than a one-man job,” Olson said.

Olson began her duties in August, though she was on the parks and rec board for several years before that. She is already busy. Olson has big plans, and she is ready to put in the hard work to achieve her goals.

Education

Before beginning her new job, Olson worked for almost 10 years for the Osage Community School District. She spent several years as a substitute teacher before becoming a paraeducator, serving in that capacity for six years. She also spent time at Osage’s alternative school, OASIS.

“I just loved being with the kids, seeing them every day and forming relationships with them,” Olson said. “I do miss parts of it. I miss the socialization with all the teachers and colleagues. I was one a lot of kids came to, and I was the hugger.

“To this day, I still have several students I keep in contact with that graduated several years ago. Those bonds don’t end.”

Olson was also a coach. She coached seventh grade basketball, Little League softball and AAU volleyball.

“My first year coaching seventh grade basketball, I had 16 girls that had never touched a basketball,” Olson said. “So you start from square one and you teach them all the drills, and it’s fun to watch them improve from day one to the last game.”

Olson also coached her twin daughters, seniors Kendall and Kaitlyn Olson, who are standouts on the Green Devils tennis team. She also has a son, Kolton Olson, a freshman.

On the farm

Olson graduated from Osage in 1997. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in horticulture in 2001. She has used that degree extensively, having worked in a greenhouse in Austin, Minn. for four years and at Happy Acres Nursery. For 20 years, she did flower shop work.

“It was fun,” Olson said. “Gardening is one of my favorite pastimes. It’s something my mom and I have done together for years, and then I started my own in town here a few years back. I had three siblings, but it would be me and my mom doing the gardening.”

Olson grew up on a farm near Orchard. Her parents still farm, but outside of one horse, they no longer have livestock.

Growing up, swine and sheep were the family’s staple, though they also had cattle. They raised pigs as butcher hogs. She was raised knowing one of her responsibilities was doing chores. She was on the hay rack when her family baled square bales, pulling or stacking.

“I learned how to be a hard worker and to respect others,” Olson said. “And I love working hard.”

Olson enjoyed growing up on a farm. Her grandparents lived just down the road one way, and in the other direction her cousins lived. The children rode their bicycles everywhere.

“We spent basically every day with our cousins doing chores and riding around and hanging out,” Olson said. “It was fun.”

Olson was in 4-H. She showed sheep at the Mitchell County Fair. She also displayed projects such as baking and home improvement. She grew vegetables for show.

Her one complaint about sheep is their lack of intelligence. Otherwise, some of them became like family.

“You can make them as pets,” Olson said. “We used to bring them in the house and bottle feed them in the basement and put diapers on them – if you brought them upstairs from the basement, you didn’t want to clean up after them.”

Pigs rejected by their mothers also found homes in the basement.

“We went through that with our kids when they were little,” Olson said. “My parents got in little Holsteins, and they’re super friendly, and then my kids befriended a bunch of them and had them all named. We kept telling them, ‘We are going to be eating them.’”

Olson was a four-sport athlete in high school. Her favorites were basketball and softball. She continues to keep active today.

Olson started at point guard for the basketball team and at shortstop for the softball team. Her favorite memories include hitting homeruns and rounding the bases her senior year. But the best times involved down time with her teammates.

“I enjoyed making friendships and the stories on the buses,” Olson said. “Bus rides home were fun. The team meals we had before games – we’d have eating contests. It wasn’t necessarily the game, it was the before and after parts of it.

“I am very competitive. To be successful you have to use your team. It’s all about teamwork, bonding as a team and working together.”

Community

“I want to work with the public and the community and take in their ideas,” Olson said. “We have big ideas we’re going to be putting out there pretty soon. We have some big things coming to Spring Park and the water trail. We’re making big changes down there.”

The parks and rec department has many responsibilities. There are nine parks within city limits. They take care of the Osage Cemetery. There is landscaping around boulevards and city property that needs tended – such as the fire station, the Public Safety Center and the Osage Library. That day, Olson was weeding.

Olson and her team are also making adjustments to the landscaping at the Osage City Park. She has an FFA group helping for fall horticulture.

“We’re going to redesign and move plants,” Olson said. “We’re still going to use all the plants, we’re just finding different locations.”

Some will be transplanted within the park itself, while others will go to other parks. These include red twig dogwoods and day lilies, which surround a crabapple tree. The dogwoods will become a hedge at either the cemetery or the soccer fields. Miniature lilacs need spread out.

“We’re going to work to make it more maintainable,” Olson said.

Olson is also working with a LEAD project through the school at Osage. It involves a mini golf course, which might become a putting green if the former is not feasible, or perhaps a Frisbee golf project. Another LEAD student might work on the Harry Cook trail, which leads from Osage to Spring Park.

After growing up on a farm, Olson loves driving a tractor and using machinery.

“This is my thing,” Olson said of her job. “I love being outdoors, I love being in nature. I look forward to every day. There are so many things to do. It’s nice to be able to stay busy. Whether it’s taking the chainsaw down to Spring Park and cutting down trees or working on the canopies and weeding and mowing the different parks around town.”

Olson must also adjust to the reality of the emerald ash borer, which is killing all ash trees in its path. Though it is not her department’s responsibility, there are around six in the City Park which must be cut down.

“Five miles out of town on Highway 9, one yard has eight ash trees,” Olson said. “It’s insane. They’ve lost every single tree in their yard.”

One of Olson’s goals as director is to keep the City of Osage’s parks updated.

“With this job, I’ve already started programs with the kids through school,” Olson said. “We really need to get that ball program back in shape so we can compete with other towns and have the public support our program.”

Olson is referring to kindergarten through seventh grade baseball and softball, which are often in need of volunteers.

“I’m excited about the position,” Olson said. “I love what I’m doing right now. I finally feel like I’m getting to use my horticulture degree. The community and the park and rec board have been super supportive. So far, so good.”