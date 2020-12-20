BETH ASCHENBRENNER: 'Being a paramedic is my true love'

"In mid-September, she was one of the crew when I needed the ambulance," she said. "It was very good to see her come to my door. To see her was such a comfort."

Yost said she still jokes with Aschenbrenner about poking her four times with needles in her first ambulance ride.

"Thank God it was her that walked through my door," Yost said.

The former patient says Aschenbrenner is "so good" at what she does and has a comforting manner that puts people at ease. That is why she nominated the paramedic for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.

"She's confident and you feel comforted in her skills," Yost said. "She's very humble and is very dedicated to the communities in which she serves. She's very deserving."

Life-changing decision

More than 25 years ago, Aschenbrenner was working at Fleetguard in Lake Mills and was contemplating a new direction in her life. She said she had taken first aid and CPR classes and wanted to "use them or lose them."

So she decided to give working on the ambulance in Lake Mills a try, to which she says, "lo and behold, here I am."