Best birthday ever: Mason City boy receives signed jersey from NFL player

Birthdays are always one of the best parts of being a kid. But one NFL player found a way to make one Mason City boy's already-great birthday even better.

Growing up in Iowa, there are no football teams from the state in the National Football League. So Justine Guilmant and her son, Dominic, have always chosen to be fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their favorite player for the past four years has been Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

For Dominic’s seventh birthday on Jan. 10, Justine wanted to find a way to make it the best birthday yet. Dominic wanted a Smith-Schuster jersey for his birthday, but Justine couldn’t afford one. Instead, she threw him a Steelers-themed birthday party with a JuJu cake.

Then she made a TikTok video asking Smith-Schuster to wish her son a happy birthday and send him a jersey. She asked friends and anyone watching the video to tag Smith-Schuster on TikTok and Instagram, but she didn’t think it would ever reach him. After all, the Pro Bowl receiver has 2.8 million followers on the app.

Justine put her phone down after making the video and went to bed.