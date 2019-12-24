Bennet's agriculture and trade plan

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announced his intention to support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and policies for agriculture and trade issues.

His plan includes a first-of-its-kind Trade Opportunity Fund with 20 percent of the benefits of any trade deal, to help workers take advantage of the opportunities from that trade agreement and provide community-level and individual support targeted to places that need it most.

“Globalization is going to shape the American economy in the 21st century whether we want it to or not,” he said. “Farmers understand that better than anyone. I will take the long view to strategically grow markets and restore America’s economic leadership around the world. I’ll also make investments in rural communities most affected by trade, and start to close the rural-urban divide to stitch our country back together again.”

His plan will:

• end President Donald Trump’s trade war;

• marshal allies and trading partners to collectively push back on China’s mercantilist trading practices;

• provide more support for workers and communities by investing $500 billion in the 70 percent of Americans who do not go to a four-year college