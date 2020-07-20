Benefit planned for North Iowa veteran injured in crash near Mason City airport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A benefit for a Woden man severely injured in a crash last fall will take place this weekend.

Travis Stohr, 51, was in the hospital for nearly two months after his truck was struck head on by a van traveling the wrong way on Highway 122 near the Mason City Municipal Airport on Nov. 15.

The driver of the van died from his injuries and Stohr was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minnesota, in critical condition.

“He’s a miracle,” said Julie Sorenson, a friend of the Stohr family and one of the benefit’s organizers.

Stohr underwent multiple surgeries in Rochester, where he remained until early December when he was transferred to Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

He was released in mid-January and began physical therapy, Sorenson said. His physical therapy was stalled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s getting back to it.

“With all that has happened to him, he was not in the hospital very long,” she said, noting he was in for 58 days.

Stohr and his wife, Roxanne, have two adult sons, Chase and Chance, and they operate Stohr Construction. The family’s income is dependent on Stohr’s labor.