You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Benefit planned for North Iowa veteran injured in crash near Mason City airport
0 comments
top story

Benefit planned for North Iowa veteran injured in crash near Mason City airport

{{featured_button_text}}
Stohr benefit

A benefit for a Woden man severely injured in a crash last fall will take place this weekend.

Travis Stohr, 51, was in the hospital for nearly two months after his truck was struck head on by a van traveling the wrong way on Highway 122 near the Mason City Municipal Airport on Nov. 15.

The driver of the van died from his injuries and Stohr was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester,  Minnesota, in critical condition.

“He’s a miracle,” said Julie Sorenson, a friend of the Stohr family and one of the benefit’s organizers.

Stohr underwent multiple surgeries in Rochester, where he remained until early December when he was transferred to Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

He was released in mid-January and began physical therapy, Sorenson said. His physical therapy was stalled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s getting back to it.

“With all that has happened to him, he was not in the hospital very long,” she said, noting he was in for 58 days.

Stohr and his wife, Roxanne, have two adult sons, Chase and Chance, and they operate Stohr Construction. The family’s income is dependent on Stohr’s labor.

It’s for that reason friends Nicole Eden, Leslie Emhoff and Sorenson organized a benefit for Stohr and his family in March. However, the benefit was rescheduled to July due to COVID-19.

The benefit will be from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Woden Fire Department, 303 Main St. It will feature a freewill donation meal, silent auction, live auction and raffles.

The freewill meal and the silent auction will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal, which is being prepared by two of Stohr’s good friends, will include a pulled pork sandwich, beans, chips and a bar.

Sorenson said the meal will be provided “grab-and-go style” in to-go containers that can be enjoyed at the fire station or elsewhere.

The silent auction will consist of dozens of gift baskets, gift certificates and other donated items.

The live auction, which begins at 8 p.m., will have items, like an overnight hunt for two at Legacy Acres Hunting Club in Parnell, one month camping at Hanna’s Campground in Crystal Lake, a two-night stay for up to six at Pat’s Landing in Hayward, Wisconsin, and six bags of seed corn from Wyffels Hybrids, available for bidding.

There are also two raffles with tickets for both costing $10 each. The first raffle includes a Henry Golden Boy .17-HMR lever action rifle, Henry Golden Boy .22-caliber rifle and a Ruger 10/22-caliber rifle. The second raffle features a Green Mountain pellet grill and a 49-inch LG smart TV. Tickets are available before or at the event. Individuals don’t need to be present to win.

The proceeds from the benefit will assist Stohr with current and future medical bills.

Stohr is a volunteer firefighter with the Woden Fire Department and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Sorenson said benefit organizers will be encouraging social distancing, face masks and regular hand sanitization during the event. Masks and hand sanitizer stations will be available at the fire station.

Before the pandemic, she expected between 500 and 700 attending the event, but now, she’ll be happy if 150 show up.

If anyone has any COVID-19 related symptoms, or those similar, like fever, cough and sore throat, organizers ask them not to attend for the health and safety of others.

For more information about the event, visit the Travis Stohr Benefit event page on Facebook.

To donate to the Stohr family, purchase a raffle ticket or to order the meal to-go, call Julie Sorenson at 641-860-0884, Nicole Eden at 641-860-0570 and Leslie Emhoff at 641-420-0171.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The New Trailer For 'Tenet'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News