Belmond native finds generous silver lining in canceled D.C. internship

“We were about the last ones remaining here and several of our friends had dropped off food and other items with us before they left,” Carlos says. “We didn’t want anything to go to waste.”

Carlos and Charette, whose dorm stands near a Metro station in Washington, had seen homeless persons near their residence. They gathered all they could, asked a friend to join them, and headed for a pair of nearby bridges to give it all away.

“We began making sandwiches. I separated snacks and fruit items,” Carlos recalls. “We were afraid people might take things at first. But then we met people who waited for us to approach. One woman told me she suffered from AIDS and having fresh produce would help her keep up her health as she’s vulnerable to the virus. She was grateful to get apples, oranges and celery.”

Carlos and Charette also left rolls of toilet paper, blankets, sheets, and pillows with those in need.

“Handing someone a fresh ham sandwich and seeing it make their day is something I’ll remember,” Carlos says. “Homelessness isn’t something I’ve seen much of in Iowa. In Washington, D.C., it kind of slaps you in the face.”