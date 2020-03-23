Belmond-Klemme community garden has added meaning amid COVID-19

Each kit will include seeds with soil as well as instructions on how to plant and maintain crops. Then, when kids can eventually come back, the various crops can be transplanted into the community garden. Tentatively, sometime in early May.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I’ve always thought that everything is an opportunity and we were looking for an opportunity to do something good," Hawley said. "It’s a way to bring people together."

On top of more tightly knitting together a community, the garden also provides nutrition for residents who are food insufficient which is important during a time where a larger number of people are unemployed and feeling their budgets tighten.

The local FFA adviser Debbie Barkela said that when the produce is ready for the year it will be available in a blessing box or a sharing box.

"It’ll help everyone keep their minds off things," Barkela said. "In our community, the garden is something that is utilized by a lot of people."

Just a smidgen of proof for the community's involvement is the fact that, in a little more than 24 hours since announcing the plan, Carlson's already received numerous calls about the kits. In fact, Hawley said that she thinks they may need to re-up on the initial 40 kits.