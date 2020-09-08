Beje Clark resident arrested on prostitution, drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa man living in the Beje Clark Residential Center correctional home in Mason City is facing multiple charges after sending sexually explicit Facebook messages to an unwilling recipient.

Pierce Douglas Lensing, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of prostitution, indecent exposure, failure to comply with sex offender registration, harassment, and possession of drugs in a correctional facility.

According to court documents, Lensing messaged a woman via Facebook, providing a list of requested sex acts and the prices he would be willing to pay the woman for obliging him.

A follow-up message sent by Lensing included a video of him fully exposed, masturbating.

Upon investigation, Lensing was found to be in violation of sex offender registry requirements because he'd not reported he was fired from his job in August. A search of his room at Beje Clark also turned up a baggie of marijuana and a pipe.

Lensing was required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence from his March conviction of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials, which occurred in Floyd County in September 2018.