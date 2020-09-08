Beje Clark resident arrested on prostitution, drug charges

A North Iowa man living in the Beje Clark Residential Center correctional home in Mason City is facing multiple charges after sending sexually explicit Facebook messages to an unwilling recipient.
Pierce Douglas Lensing, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of prostitution, indecent exposure, failure to comply with sex offender registration, harassment, and possession of drugs in a correctional facility.
According to court documents, Lensing messaged a woman via Facebook, providing a list of requested sex acts and the prices he would be willing to pay the woman for obliging him.
A follow-up message sent by Lensing included a video of him fully exposed, masturbating.
Upon investigation, Lensing was found to be in violation of sex offender registry requirements because he'd not reported he was fired from his job in August. A search of his room at Beje Clark also turned up a baggie of marijuana and a pipe.
Lensing was required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence from his March conviction of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials, which occurred in Floyd County in September 2018.
He is also awaiting trial on his May arrest in Floyd County on two other charges of failing to comply with the registry requirements.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. Lensing is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on over $10,000 bail.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!