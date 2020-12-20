Becker retires from 43 North Iowa, new leadership announced

Becker has been preparing to retire for the past two years.

John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa associate director, will be the organization’s new executive director starting on Jan. 1.

“John has demonstrated his dedication and passion for our mission,” said Craig Miller, 43 North Iowa Board president. “He is poised to lead us as we recover from the pandemic and develop as our merged organization.”

Derryberry was named associate director with 43 North Iowa in the fall of 2019.

He did his undergraduate work at the University of Grand View in Des Moines and received his master's degree in public policy from the University of Northern Iowa.

Prior to 43 North Iowa, Derryberry was the executive director for Family Promise of Linn County, and he spearheaded an effort to assist homeless refugee families alongside local homeless families in the Cedar Rapids area.

“It is an honor to follow in Sherry Becker’s footsteps,” he said. “She is a great example of how to lead with compassion and create an inclusive community. Sherry did so much for the North Iowa community.”