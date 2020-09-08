Becker named 2020 Executive of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Association of Community Providers has recognized the 43 North Iowa executive director for her leadership and advocacy.

Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director, was recently named the 2020 Executive of the Year during the association’s annual service awards.

The award recognizes an individual who has devoted their career to serving community providers and their clients, according to the Iowa Association of Community Providers, or IACP.

“This award is very well-deserved,” said Mike Willms, 43 North Iowa human resources director. “Everyone now knows what 43 North Iowa has known for years.”

Becker has been at the helm of 43 North Iowa and its predecessors North Iowa Vocational Center and North Iowa Transition Center for 16 years.

During her tenure, the organization has responded to inclusive community employment services by shedding the sheltered work model, creating a model internship program, decentralizing services, and merging with North Iowa Transition Center.