Becker named 2020 Executive of the Year
Becker named 2020 Executive of the Year

Sherry Becker

Becker

The Iowa Association of Community Providers has recognized the 43 North Iowa executive director for her leadership and advocacy.

Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director, was recently named the 2020 Executive of the Year during the association’s annual service awards.

The award recognizes an individual who has devoted their career to serving community providers and their clients, according to the Iowa Association of Community Providers, or IACP.

“This award is very well-deserved,” said Mike Willms, 43 North Iowa human resources director. “Everyone now knows what 43 North Iowa has known for years.”

Becker has been at the helm of 43 North Iowa and its predecessors North Iowa Vocational Center and North Iowa Transition Center for 16 years.

During her tenure, the organization has responded to inclusive community employment services by shedding the sheltered work model, creating a model internship program, decentralizing services, and merging with North Iowa Transition Center.

“Sherry's leadership and dedication to the mission of 43 North Iowa have enabled the organization to serve the needs of our clients in a changing world,” said Craig Miller, 43 North Iowa Board president. “Our board is so thankful for her years of service and the many successes she accomplished with the help of a dedicated and caring staff.”

The mission of 43 North Iowa is “Helping people with disabilities find their way through home, employment and community experiences.” 43 North Iowa serves more than 350 people in North Central Iowa.

IACP consists of more than 150 community-based organizations that provide services in all 99 Iowa counties. Association members serve 140,000 people with disabilities and employ 30,000 Iowans.

