Barry Andersen resigns as Mason City Activities Director

The Mason City School Board accepted the resignation of Activities Director Barry Andersen at its Monday night meeting, after he was placed on paid administrative leave last month.

According to the resignation agreement, Andersen will remain on full paid administrative leave with the school district until June 30. The agreement also states that Andersen will not apply for employment with the district in the future.

Andersen worked as an assistant principal at Mason City High School for eight years before taking over as activities director on July 1, 2018. He replaced former activities director Bob Kenny, who retired after 11 years.

Andersen's annual salary at the time of his promotion was $94,000.

In an email response, Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg declined to reveal the circumstances that led to Andersen being placed on leave, but said the matter was investigated internally by the district.

Andersen did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

