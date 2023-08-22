Clear Lake-based telecommunications company and internet provider CL Tel is collaborating with the North Iowa community to help parents safeguard their children online with the "Bark" app.

In a statement, the Clear Lake telecommunications company said it is aware of the dangers children can encounter online.

"We recognize the need for parents, guardians, and schools to have access to comprehensive online safety solutions," CL Tel COO Chris Lovell said. "Our commitment to protecting our youngest neighbors extends beyond Internet, phone, and cable services. We proudly introduce the Bark app as a safe and convenient tool to safeguard our children's digital well-being."

Bark is a content monitoring and parental control application that works anywhere devices travel. Award-winning parental controls detect and alert parents about potential online threats children may face, including cyberbullying, online predators, suicidal ideation, sexting, and more.

Machine learning and natural language processing software scan for signs of risk, alerting parents and guardians in real time. The app offers real-time location tracking and can monitor children's online activity on various platforms, including social media, messaging, email, and more.

"Cybercrimes are on the rise, and many predators hide behind their computer screens and target children online. Parents can take immediate action to protect kids with the Bark app," said Lovell.

Statistics shared in the news release by CL Tel point to what they say are "alarming trends" emerging in the post-COVID digital landscape:

According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center, 59% of U.S. teens have experienced some form of cyberbullying or online harassment.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that 1 in 7 children have received unwanted sexual solicitations online.

A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found a significant correlation between social media use and symptoms of depression among teenagers.

The company argues Bark's approach is different from conventional parental control tools. Instead of focusing solely on restricting and monitoring, Bark aims to foster meaningful connections, encouraging parents to engage in open conversations with their children, fostering trust, empathy, and understanding. By leveraging Bark's comprehensive coverage and timely alerts, parents can identify potential concerns and initiate conversations that promote learning, growth, and resilience.

"The Internet can be a wonderful tool for children to learn, connect with friends, and expand their horizons," said Lovell. "Collaborating with our families, organizations, schools and teachers can help create a safer digital world for our students and give parents the peace of mind that their children are safer."

To learn more about Bark and the CL Tel initiative to keep kids safe online, visit www.cltel.com/barkcltel or call 641-357-2111.